Wish List: Davenport man needs new wheelchair for work

Randy Doerscher is blunt when asked about the wheelchair on the job at the Handicapped Development Center in Davenport.
“It sucks,” the 63-year-old Davenport man says as he uses his arms to pull himself up straight in the chair.
The wheelchair sits too low and is too wide. It has one footrest, which has a crack on it and doesn’t have a seat belt. The padding also is worn and he often has to lean to the side, causing him discomfort and pain. It also makes it difficult for him to navigate his surroundings efficiently.
Doerscher pulls himself up straight several times while taking a break in the lobby of the HDC. A new wheelchair would help him at work.
"I can sit up straight all the time," he said.
His caseworker, Sanjuana Perez, nominated him for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
“Though Randy doesn’t complain about any of this, a better wheelchair would make him much more comfortable and allow him better mobility,” she wrote in the nomination. "I know he would be more than grateful to get a wheelchair that fits him and in which he feels comfortable."
Doerscher was hit by a car in 1984 when he was 28. He suffered a traumatic brain injury that caused a speech impairment, impairment to the right side of his body, and a seizure disorder and cognitive impairment.
His wife, Judy, encouraged him to come to the HDC in 1991, where he has worked in the workshop, doing various production work. He previously used a cane to get around and still uses it to get in and out of the chair, also with the assistance of staff.
Doerscher's wife died in January and he now lives in a group home. He has a wheelchair there that he uses, but said it's not much better than the one he uses at work.
Perez said Doerscher gets dropped off and picked up from work every day, so it’s easier to have a wheelchair both at home and at work. He has to take several breaks throughout his shift because he is uncomfortable or tired, Perez said.
Perez said Doerscher is well-liked at the center.
“He has a fun sense of humor,” she said. “He’s always joking around with everybody. He’s great to have around.”
“Oh boy, she’s teasing me,” he said, a big smile breaking out on his face.