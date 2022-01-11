Wish List: Davenport woman working to open a day care gets a little help with her family's needs this year

Jessica Crutchfield is helping children learn at Community Action of Eastern Iowa and is working toward opening her own day care someday.
Crutchfield works as an education assistant as part of Community Action's Head Start program, but her goals right now include earning her child development associate credential.
“I can open a child care — I can do day care,” Crutchfield said of what that credential means for her.
She said Community Action is helping her attain that credential.
This year Community Action also decided to help her through the Quad-City Times Wish List program because Crutchfield’s family needs an updated bed for her son, including mattresses and bedding.
The Wish List has been using reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs for Quad-City residents for more than 20 years. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
The bed her family has is damaged and the mattresses are worn out.
“It’s going to help me out a lot because my son has grown a lot,” Crutchfield, 32, Davenport, said of getting a bed.
Crutchfield said she works hard, but furniture is a big-ticket item for the family.
“Most of our money goes to, like, clothes and that type of stuff,” she said.
When she is not studying or caring for her children, Crutchfield said she goes to church and reads. She likes to read everything, but in particular likes nonfiction.
The Crutchfield family, which includes five children, was nominated by Lisa Mueller, lead family services specialist for Community Action.
“She’s very nice, very personable,” Mueller said of Crutchfield, adding that her children who go to Head Start are very pleasant to be around.
Mueller knows Crutchfield and her family through Community Action’s Head Start program. Mueller has worked with them on occasion for a couple of years.
Part of Mueller’s job is to check with the families enrolled in Head Start a few times a year. During one such conversation, Crutchfield mentioned her son needed a new bed and Mueller brought up Wish List as a way to meet the family’s need.
Mueller said giving to help others is important because there are people in the community that do need support.
“It’s always kind of a good feel to do so," Mueller said, "if you have the means and ability to do that."