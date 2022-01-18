Wish List: Denklau family working toward something better, needs a little help along the way

Codi and Jeremy Denklau are both striving for something better for themselves and their children.
Codi Denklau, 22, Davenport, said she and Jeremy are both working to further their educations – he in mechanics, she in the medical field.
“Currently we’re saving up to get him his GED classes,” Denklau said.
Their challenges to achieving those goals right now are being on a single income and childcare, Denklau said.
They are figuring out how to save that money, manage their bills and everything else on one paycheck, Denklau said.
“I’m currently the childcare,” Denklau said.
That’s fine while they are focused on Jeremy’s education, but it will be a challenge when they are both in school, Denklau said.
“If he’s working and going to school then me going to school is a little bit of an issue,” Denklau said. “Not that it’s a bad thing, it’s just a little challenging without childcare.”
Community Action of Eastern Iowa, which works with the Denklau family, nominated them to get a little extra help this year from Wish List.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Codi Denklau has been in Community Action’s programs since she was a teenager, Centira "CeCe" Maid, a family services specialist with Community Action, said. All of her children are also enrolled in Community Action programs.
Maid said she’s had the chance to know Denklau for a while now. She is really nice, very responsive and cooperative.
In the nomination, Maid said the Denklau family could use clothing and bedding for the four children.
“We only can help with so much in our agency and a lot of times we can’t help at all unfortunately for some issues that families have,” Maid said.
The help Community Action can give is often energy assistance and help with other bills, Maid said.
Wish List can help with things Community Action cannot easily provide for the families with whom it works, Maid said.
Codi Denklau said she is grateful that someone nominated her family as a candidate for Wish List.
She was not fortunate growing up, Denklau said.
“To be in a place where I could get nominated for this, is – I didn’t think I made a mark like that on people – so it, it’s different and I’m grateful.”
