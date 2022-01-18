 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wish List: Denklau family working toward something better, needs a little help along the way
0 Comments
topical alert top story
WISH LIST

Wish List: Denklau family working toward something better, needs a little help along the way

  • 0
121621-qc-wish-Denklau-107

Wish list recipient Codi Denklau with 3½-year-old Austyn.

 GARY L. KRAMBECK

Codi and Jeremy Denklau are both striving for something better for themselves and their children.

Codi Denklau, 22, Davenport, said she and Jeremy are both working to further their educations – he in mechanics, she in the medical field.

“Currently we’re saving up to get him his GED classes,” Denklau said.

Their challenges to achieving those goals right now are being on a single income and childcare, Denklau said.

They are figuring out how to save that money, manage their bills and everything else on one paycheck, Denklau said.

“I’m currently the childcare,” Denklau said.

That’s fine while they are focused on Jeremy’s education, but it will be a challenge when they are both in school, Denklau said.

“If he’s working and going to school then me going to school is a little bit of an issue,” Denklau said. “Not that it’s a bad thing, it’s just a little challenging without childcare.”

Community Action of Eastern Iowa, which works with the Denklau family, nominated them to get a little extra help this year from Wish List.

To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Codi Denklau has been in Community Action’s programs since she was a teenager, Centira "CeCe" Maid, a family services specialist with Community Action, said. All of her children are also enrolled in Community Action programs.

Maid said she’s had the chance to know Denklau for a while now. She is really nice, very responsive and cooperative.

In the nomination, Maid said the Denklau family could use clothing and bedding for the four children.

“We only can help with so much in our agency and a lot of times we can’t help at all unfortunately for some issues that families have,” Maid said.

The help Community Action can give is often energy assistance and help with other bills, Maid said.

Wish List can help with things Community Action cannot easily provide for the families with whom it works, Maid said.

Codi Denklau said she is grateful that someone nominated her family as a candidate for Wish List.

She was not fortunate growing up, Denklau said.

“To be in a place where I could get nominated for this, is – I didn’t think I made a mark like that on people – so it, it’s different and I’m grateful.”

Fave 5: Anthony Watt's favorite articles of 2021

When I have the opportunity, I like to profile people or groups who try to help. Sometimes a little effort to help others ends up going a really long way, and showcasing those efforts might encourage others to help as well. I chose the articles about desks and T-shirts for that reason.

I also like subjects that might make readers say, "Wow! I didn't know that!" Indulging your sense of wonder, I argue, is a good thing, so I try to find wonder when I write features. That's the reason I selected the remaining stories on the list.

It's move-in day at Augustana College

  • Updated

There was a lot of energy and excitement at Augustana when photographer Meg McLaughlin and I visited to do this story. I tried to capture that…

How to donate

Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White celebrated on 100th birthday

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Editorial: Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

  • Updated

Thumbs Up ... to the new president at Augustana College, Dr. Andrea Talentino, who comes here by way of Nazareth College in Rochester, N.Y., w…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News