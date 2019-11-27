Wish List: 'Everything's riding on that van'

As "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" plays in the background, James and Danicka Melhorn watch their 6-month-old Savannah rock in her swing. In another room in their apartment, 1-year-old Jasper and 2-year-old Aries play.
As the Davenport parents of three make popcorn, they discuss what's next for them. Their goal: raise $2,000 for repairs to the family van. The repairs would allow them to reliably make it to medical appointments and keep their jobs.
"Within a week of having the van, I would put it in reverse and it would just roll forward," Danicka said of the van's current condition.
Savannah's birth was the reason the family got the van. Danicka has had to work two jobs to maintain rent, while James has medical issues that prevent him from working. Her jobs mean she's essentially on 24 hours a day; after working at PerMar Security, she's on call for RailCrew Xpress until late at night.
"It's putting a lot of strain on her, her working two jobs," James said.
All three of Melhorn's children have health issues. One-year-old Jasper has leg braces, 2-year-old Aries has his own appointments in Iowa City and 6-month-old Savannah has struggled to thrive.
"By the time she was 2 ½, 3 months old she had only gained 1 pound," Danicka says.
Without the van repaired, the Melhorns can't make it to Iowa City's appointments and Danicka won't be able to make it to work.
"If I lose my jobs, we're homeless."