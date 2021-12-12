Wish List: First Wish List nominee is a grandma who needs a hand

When Amy Braafhart found her daughter face-down on the bathroom floor, she had no idea what happened.
And it took weeks in the hospital in Davenport, then Iowa City, to learn that Amanda Braafhart, 37, had been downed by an arterial blood clot. Doctors first feared she would be blind and didn't know how bad the memory loss would be.
"She's better — a lot better," Amy Braafhart said last week. "We're trying to get her home. We want to get her back to the Quad-Cities for the rehab.
"She hasn't seen her son in a month."
For the past month, Amy has been taking care of her grandson — Amanda's 4-year-old, Jordan. As she doesn't have legal guardianship of the boy, Amy has been struggling to get him signed up for some special services he needs.
Centira "CeCe" Maid, a family services specialist at Community Action of Eastern Iowa's Head Start, had been noticing Jordan's struggles with speech, and his grandmother said he only recently began using his words.
"When this happened, I thought: They could really use some help," Maid said.
She nominated the family for the Quad-City Times Wish List, which for more than 20 years has been using reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs among Quad-Citians. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
With funds remaining from last year's Wish List campaign, $450 will be used to buy learning materials for Jordan, along with winter clothes, a coat and boots for the boy and a gas card for his grandmother, who lives in Bettendorf and continues to make daily drives to Iowa City to visit her daughter.
Also with Wish List donations, a Davenport family's wish is being granted. A multi-generational household is battling an infestation of insects and mice. Nominated by Genesis Bright Beginnings, the family home will be professionally treated by a local exterminator, courtesy of Quad-City Times readers.
Another 24 Quad-Citians have been nominated for Wish List this year, and many of their needs will be featured in upcoming stories.
Read their stories: 2020 Wish List nominations
The mission of Wish List Quad-Cities is to grant as many wishes as possible with the help of our readers' generous cash donations.
Below you'll find select nominees that take you into their joys and hardships.
Community members who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending checks to United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, your gift will be used to grant any additional wishes.
Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times, and do not mail cash. Send a check or money order made out to Quad-City Times Wish List.
United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 112 agencies for this year's nominations.
This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need.
If you are a business owner and wish to help out with a designated need, contact Karrie Abbott at the United Way at 563-344-0330 or kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.
At age 40, Kelly Randolph didn't expect to be caring for a 19-month old son. But much of her life has been one unexpected thing after another.
Normally, Monique Santana’s three youngest children sleep with her in her bed. Around the corner, her two older sons share a mattress in a sec…
As "Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood" plays in the background, James and Danicka Melhorn watch their 6-month-old Savannah rock in her swing. In ano…
Raymond Phillips’ most prized possessions sit together on a table in his Rock Island apartment. There’s his life savings: five pennies, three …
Keishonna “Kiki” King is eager to get back to work.
Jaquetta Williams says her four young children are getting tired of sitting on the floor to eat dinner.
Envy Swift learned which school she will attend this year just a few days before Halloween.
He was homeless, and he was hurting. He still hurts, but his comfort dog Felon takes the edge off.