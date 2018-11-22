When the 7-year-old offers to take care of the baby, her mom tells her to play instead.
But all of the kids, even the 1-year-old, look out for one another. It's the only way to make it work with five children under the age of seven.
For the most part, it's working.
Carolina Lopez is grateful for her full-time job and for the childcare help she gets from Skip-A-Long Home Network. But she has goals.
"I'm going to be somebody," the 27-year-old said. "I want to go to college. I want to one day buy a house. I don't want to always live check-to-check. I want to be able to provide."
Though the going is tough at the moment, Lopez teaches her children to focus on what they have; not on what they don't have.
"I always tell my kids: We're not always going to have everything, but we do have a roof over our heads," she said. "I've got my health, and my kids are healthy. I've got a roof and food. We're not the richest, but I teach the kids to be humble."
It shows.
One might expect a small two-bedroom home that is occupied by children aged 1, 3, 4, 6 and 7 would be loud and chaotic. That was not the case at the Lopez home. The children were friendly, polite and obedient. If the children were not so apt to listen to their mother, she would have mayhem.
When the only boy, Heriberto, started playing too rough with one of his sisters, the baby shouted for their mother from her crib, pointing at the guilty party.
The quarters are tight. Three of the girls sleep on a full-size mattress on the floor of one bedroom. Heriberto sleeps on the couch, and the baby, Elianna, sleeps in a crib nearby. Mom's bedroom is small, too, but she frequently permits one or more of the kids to sleep with her. Obviously, though, she needs her rest. Plus, a birth defect causes her frequent back pain that she says she must push through.
"This woman can work a 10-hour day, and she always comes in to pick up the kids with a big smile," said Cindy Gomez, who operates the children's home daycare. "Then she goes home and makes dinner for six. I admire her.
"The kids are very kind, very helpful. I really enjoy this family. She's a wonderful mom, and they're sweethearts."
Gomez and Skip-A-Long's Malia Owens nominated the Lopez family for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
The first priority is getting beds for the kids, which will be tricky, given the size of the rooms. It is possible bunk beds will have to be special ordered. Lopez also needs to replace the two bald tires on her van. And the family needs a kitchen table, because their current one is unstable. And the kids need winter coats and boots.
"I can get very stressed out, of course," Lopez said. "It's not the kids' fault, though. When I'm exhausted, and I snap for a second, I stop and say, 'I'm sorry. It's not your fault.'
"When my oldest offers to take the baby, I tell her that what she needs to do is play. She is a child."
But a demanding household requires all hands on deck when it comes to discipline, she said.
"I do make them clean up their messes," she said. "It's the only way. I also make it a point to not take my frustrations out on them. I tell them, 'I'm just tired. Just be you.' "
She doesn't want the kids to focus on what they don't have, but she can't help but feel badly for their sleeping arrangements.
"The kids sleep crazy sometimes, and it upsets me when someone gets a bloody nose," she said. "Life is hard, and I've been through some rough things in my life. But I'm setting an example for my kids. My co-workers always tell me I should be a supervisor, and I will be one day.
"Right now, I'm just doing my best. Honestly, I don't even know how I do it sometimes. I just keep going."
