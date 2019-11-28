Wish List: For Raymond Phillips, holiday season is a chance to receive clothes

How to donate

Community members who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending checks to United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, your gift will be used to grant any additional wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times, and do not mail cash. Send a check or money order made out to Quad-City Times Wish List.

United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 112 agencies for this year's nominations.

This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need.

If you are a business owner and wish to help out with a designated need, contact Karrie Abbott at the United Way at 563-344-0330 or kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.