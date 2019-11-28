Wish List: For Raymond Phillips, holiday season is a chance to receive clothes

Raymond Phillips’ most prized possessions sit together on a table in his Rock Island apartment. There’s his life savings: five pennies, three nickels and a dime. There’s his water bottle. And, most important of all, there’s his inhaler.
Phillips, who's almost 70, has a chronic lung disease. He uses the inhaler dozens of times each day—whenever he puts on clothes, washes dishes, gets up to use the bathroom, fights off a coughing fit while watching TV.
“I can hardly breathe,” he said, choking down a cough.
On the back of the inhaler is a small number that reads how many puffs are left. Phillips can’t read it. He doesn’t have glasses.
Phillips has been homeless for years. Born in Chicago, he came to the Quad-Cities five years ago to be with his mother, now 99 years old.
He mostly bounced around Davenport, sleeping on a friend’s porch, in old cars, in open spaces around the area. He’s now in an apartment, supported by a local nonprofit.
It's helped him eke by. He has a few blankets, some pillows and a few pairs of jeans.
But winter has arrived, and with it the cold.
“I need clothes,” Phillips said. “I only have what’s on my back now.”
This holiday season, he's also hoping for a new television with an antenna for local stations and sports.
Phillips’ circumstances might have broken another man. He maintains an outlook that’s somewhere between hopeful and realistic.
He doesn’t think he’ll win the lotto any time soon. But he’s grateful to have a roof over his head.
“I’m not outside anymore. I’m glad of that,” he said sitting on his couch.
Outside, snow was falling. Phillips was watching one of the four channels picked up by his vintage television. He was recently gifted a DVD player, but the TV is too old to use it.
He was just grateful to have it. The DVD player is a token of the community’s generosity. “They’re helping me,” Phillips said.