Wish List helps family that's endured hardships, setbacks and surprises

Faith's dad missed her birth.
The now-2-year-old entered the world at just 25 weeks. Her twin, also a girl, did not survive.
"I was working third shift, so I didn't get to see her being born — didn't get to be there for my wife," Anthony Streit said of the surprise delivery in Peoria. "She was in the hospital, dealing with it by herself. She went through all that without me."
Anthony and his wife, Samantha Streit, of Silvis, have full-time jobs. But Faith's premature birth came with medical expenses that aren't covered by their insurance.
"Due to our combined family income, we do not qualify for assistance with daycare or other household costs," Samantha Streit said.
And now another surprise is on its way. After Faith was born, doctors told the couple it was unlikely they would be able to have another child. But they are expecting at the end of December.
The family was nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List by Skip-A-Long, which oversees an in-home daycare center that Faith attends.
"The way I see it, I was meant to have two kids; just not at the same time," Anthony Streit said.
The pregnancy is high risk, which means Samantha has her own appointments with Peoria doctors. Besides taking time off for regular Peoria trips, she will take about eight weeks of unpaid absence when the baby arrives. The loss of income is a blow to a family that already struggles to make ends meet.
Samantha Streit is still routinely monitored by Peoria doctors for premature-birth-related problems with her lungs and her ability to swallow. She requires nutrition and thickening agents for her liquid diet, and her parents are working hard to add some bulk to her petite build.
Despite the hardships, the Streits couldn't be happier with their growing little family.
"Nobody could guess she's had so many problems," Faith's mom marveled as the toddler took a robust leap onto the couch.
"Nothing scares this little girl," her dad added.
"Except some of her doctors," her mom clarified.
Funds remaining from last year's Wish List campaign were used to buy a twin bed for Faith, along with winter clothes and boots and a car seat and supply of diapers for the baby.
"We're religious, but we're not extremely religious," Anthony Streit said. "When we lost one, and Faith was in the hospital for so long, I didn't always have the gas money to go to the hospital. I felt terrible about it. We kept asking, 'Why is this happening to us?'
"But we found out that it's happened to a lot of people. And Faith is doing great now. She is my dad's favorite person. When she was born, she grabbed Dad's pinky, and that was it."
Other Quad-City families who were nominated by area non-profit groups to receive help with specific, basic needs are profiled in Thursday's special section, Quad-City Times Wish List.