Wish List: High risk pregnancy puts Davenport mother on bed rest

Courtney Ankney’s baby girl, Scarlett Joyce Mitchell, was born Dec. 13 at just 4.85 pounds. Her first child, now 9 years old, weighed 4.89 pounds, Ankney recalled without hesitation.
Both were preemie babies, weighing much less than the median newborn girls weight of roughly 7 1/2 pounds. Ankney has a heart-shaped uterus, which means her pregnancies are considered high-risk.
Ankney's contractions started at 32 weeks while she was pregnant with Scarlett, so Ankney's doctors put her on bed rest to help carry the baby to term.
That meant she had to take a hiatus from her job at St. Alphonsus Early Learning Center, where she is a teacher in a room for 2- and 3-year-olds.
Scarlett came into the world three weeks later via cesarean section, and Ankney won’t be able go back to work until Jan. 24 at the earliest, Ankney said, and that's only if she’s cleared by her doctors.
Ankney already has a crib and purchased several other items during her pregnancy, but being unable to work for a two-month span, Ankney needs a few small items to make things easier: receiving blankets, baby washcloths and towels, burp rags, baby socks and breastfeeding milk storage bags.
Ankney was nominated by Vicki DeWispelaere, a family support worker with Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings, for the Quad-City Times Wish List, which for more than two decades has been using reader donations to pay for Quad-City residents' specific, basic necessities. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to ask for nominations from area nonprofits.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Scarlett was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 18, and Ankney was discharged just a few days prior. Despite being five weeks early, Scarlett didn’t need a ventilator. She did have trouble maintaining her body temperature, though, and needed steroid shots to develop her lungs, Ankney said.
“She’s pretty healthy, all things considering,” said Jeremy Mitchell, Scarlett’s father. “She’s small but mighty.”
Ankney said she first learned of her heart-shaped uterus when she was pregnant with her first child; she went to Iowa City for an emergency C-section and was diagnosed the same day. That time, she stayed home for eight weeks to recover.
At the time, Ankney enrolled in a program with Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings, a free, at-home program that matches new or expecting mothers and families in Scott County with a family support worker to support them through pregnancy and establish successful parenting techniques.
And when pregnant with Scarlett, Ankney called and asked to rejoin. Now, DeWispelaere, her family support worker, helps with knowledge on prenatal care, parent/infant bonding, and growth and development education.
"I nominated Courtney for the Wish List program because she is a hard-working mother who spends her days working with children and enhancing their day care/preschool experience," DeWispelaere wrote in an email.
"They come to us," Ankney said of Bright Beginnings. "They meet us in the home, where we are."
Ankney, a lifelong Davenport resident, said she loved working in early childhood education at St. Alphonsus. She wanted to be a teacher when she was a kid, and early education was a way to spend time with her kids and be involved with their education at an early age.
When she's cleared to return to work, Ankney said Scarlett will go to the infant room at St. Alphonsus.