Wish list: 'I gotta do this for you' Rock Island single mom needs new bed for superhero-loving son

You could say Aaiden, the 5-year-old son of Courtney Davis in Rock Island, Donations provide single mom's son a place to sleep is a fan of superheroes.
Stickers and posters paper the walls and action figures litter his bedroom floor: Captain America, Spiderman, Iron Man, War Machine, Sonic the Hedgehog.
Davis is a little shy to say it, but Aaiden needs a new bed. His mattress slopes toward the floor atop a broken wooden frame.
"Even though he likes to sleep on the floor, I'm like, 'No, baby, you need to sleep in your bed," Davis said. "But he likes to jump into the bed and so he ended up kind of breaking it.
"I wanted a couch, but my baby needs a bed; I can wait for the couch," Davis added.
Davis, a single mom with another on the way, has worked at Rock Island Skip-a-Long Child Development Services taking care of children before and after school for the past few years.
She was nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List Program by Tanisha Harris, the family service provider for Skip-a-Long, after Davis mentioned she needed a new bed for her son. For more than two decades, Wish List has used reader donations to buy Quad-Cities residents basic, specific necessities. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities for nominations submitted by local nonprofits.
"She's a real humble person," Harris said. "She doesn't like to say 'I need,' but she mentioned her son's bed, and I confirmed that was something she really needed."
Harris said Davis started as a parent with Skip-a-Long. Davis took a parenting class, asked lots of questions and was a vocal and active participant.
"I said if you'd like to work with kids and would like to get more experience working with kids, especially as a new parent, you should apply," Harris said. "Eventually, she did."
Davis moved to Rock Island from Chicago to leave what she described as a not-good living situation for her and her son, and to live with her sister in the area.
A couple of weeks later, she was approved for her first apartment and had a job at Dollar General.
"I got approved here, and then when my son had his own room, I had my first apartment, I was just so happy," Davis said. "It was just the greatest feeling ever."
But she wanted to work closer to her son and operate on a similar schedule. So, she applied for Skip-a-Long and was hired initially to care for toddler-age kids until moving to school-age. She says she loves the job, both the work and her coworkers.
Soon, she'll be preparing for another baby, which she said was an unexpected, but exciting, addition to their family.
"I didn't think that I was going to have any more. I was really stuck on just having one kid," Davis said. "... It was still a surprise to me though. It really was like, OK, are we ready for this? Well, you gotta get ready anyway. I'm excited."
Aaiden, Davis said, inspired her to make changes in her life. She smiles wide when she talks about how quickly he catches on to new math concepts, or how he loves coloring.
"He really, I'm not gonna say changed me, but he made me better," Davis said. "Just the views of the world, it's like, 'I got to do this for you.'