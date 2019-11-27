Wish List: 'I wanted stability. I was tired of moving from place to place.'

At age 40, Kelly Randolph didn't expect to be caring for a 19-month old son. But much of her life has been one unexpected thing after another.
Randolph grew up in Davenport, but "I never really got stability," she said one recent day in her Rock Island apartment, her long red hair pulled back on top of her head. "We moved from one side of town to another, uptown, downtown, east, west. We moved a lot."
Her dad left her mom and her three siblings when she was 12. Moving from place to place, from school to school, was a way of life.
As a teenager, Randolph began "running after older boys" and dropped out of West High School at age 17 to be with the older guy she was dating. "Stupid, dumb," she says of that choice.
Her boyfriend became physically abusive and when she was 21, she left him. She was alone for about two years, then got into another long-term relationship in which her partner again became abusive, both physically and emotionally.
She left again, but the pattern repeated itself one more time. Her last relationship — when she was living in Milwaukee and became pregnant with a son, Joshua, despite using birth control — was emotionally abusive.
In February of this year, she entered a domestic violence shelter in Rock Island and, finally, set a goal.
"I put myself to a goal, to get out of there in three months, and I did it," she said.
"I was out there every day, looking for low-income apartments. I wanted to get my own place. I wanted stability. I was tired of moving from place to place. I wanted to have a home where I could go in peace.
"I've stayed in hotel rooms, in friends' houses. I ran the streets for a couple of months when my sister kept Joshua."
Randolph has been in her apartment for almost six months now. It is in a multi-story brick building, the kind where one has to "buzz" in visitors and there is a good lock on her door. She feels safe.
She also has a job, working the line at a fast-food restaurant. It's the type of job she has worked most of her life, and "I'm good at it," she said.
She has talked to a contact who may be able to get her a shift manager job at a different restaurant, which would be better because it would pay more and be full time.
Getting to work can be a challenge because her car is on its last legs. She's hoping to buy a more dependable car for $300 from her brother. But if that fails, she'll take the bus. "I know how to use public transportation."
Joshua is enrolled at Skip-a-Long Child Development Services, and Randolph's brother and brother-in-law are "good male role models," Randolph said. Joshua enjoys spending time with them, and he brightens up around his aunt's cats and whenever he sees a dog.
Randolph's hopes for Joshua are that he grow up to be a "loving, caring child."
"Every parent wants that, you know. I want him to be kind. He's gentle. I hope he stays that way."
Her wish list is mainly about him: He needs a dresser, pajamas, warm clothing, diapers and sheets and blankets. And she needs household necessities such as laundry soap.