Wish List: Labor union, Wish List upgrade home access for Rock Island teen with spina bifida

"Her spine is full of plates and screws, and they became infected," her mom said. "They had to open her up again — from her neck to her bottom — to remove it all. They then had to replace the hardware in her hip.

"I don't know how we got through it."

All the time she has spent hospitalized has inspired Ceci to frame her future around healthcare. She plans to be a child-life specialist, which is someone who explains medical procedures to pediatric patients, using creative techniques to calm and distract children from their fears.

By the time she graduates from Rocky in a few years, Ceci plans to already have her certification as a nursing assistant, or CNA.

In the shorter term, she is looking forward to getting back into the swimming pool that was donated to the family and to spending time with her four best friends ("The Fab Five"). The swimming therapy has done wonders for Ceci's health, her mom says, and the new, safer access to the back of the house will be a big improvement.

"Everything's day-by-day for us, which is why we've never taken a family vacation," Alexis Leihsing said. "She spends every day of the summer in the pool, and I'm convinced that's why she hasn't been having any fractures.