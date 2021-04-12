Wish List: Labor union, Wish List upgrade home access for Rock Island teen with spina bifida

The wish has been months in the making.
Last fall, Rock Island High School's Jackie Mangold nominated one of her students, Cecilia Padilla, for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
Newspaper readers' donations to Wish List pay for specific needs for Quad-Citians who are in a bind.
For "Ceci," 15, the granted wish promises to be life-changing.
At her family's Rock Island home, a set of double doors lead from Ceci's bedroom to the deck off the back of the house, which has a ramp to the driveway and the family's handicap-accessible van. In good times, the double-door access was convenient and safe, and it gave Ceci the independence teenagers crave.
But a couple of years ago, the door began to warp, and rain leaked in. Ceci's wheelchair could make it through the kitchen door, also off the deck, but it opened directly to the basement stairs. It was a dangerous setup.
While her parents, Alexis and Shawn Leihsing, both work full-time jobs, a large chunk of their income is devoted to hospital and medical bills, supplies and medications. Ceci can spend months at a time in hospital and requires considerable at-home care, due to her spina bifida. She has had 74 major surgeries and can fracture bones without even knowing it.
The Times' Wish List partner, United Way of the Quad Cities, set out to find a contractor who could help the smart, active teen get some of her independence back, along with her safety.
Members of the Davenport-based Carpenters Union Local 4 stepped up. They visited the Padilla's house over the winter, measuring, assessing and ordering materials. Anchor Lumber, Silvis, put in a specialty order, and the new door arrived at the house Monday.
"A lot of times, a (union) member will hear about something we can help with," said Brent Ganahl, Local 4 business agent. "We'd like to help everybody, but especially when you come out and meet this sweet little girl."
Ceci watched the work of Ganahl and volunteers Rodger Richardson and Jay Bemrich from her wheelchair on the outdoor deck, chatting with Cecilia O'Brien, United Way's AFL-CIO community services liaison, who coordinated Ceci's wish.
A cheerleader for the Rock Island High School football team, a straight-A student and middle child in the family of five, Ceci has big plans for her future, beginning with a COVID-19 vaccination when she turns 16 next month.
"I've started back to school, and I only go on Thursdays and Fridays because of my immune system," she said. "Mom's been worried about it, but I was, like, I can't live in the house forever.
"I need a life."
Her parents' concerns are legitimate. When Ceci gets sick, she gets seriously ill fast, and her mom wondered during her two-month hospitalization that began in January how much more she could take.
"Her spine is full of plates and screws, and they became infected," her mom said. "They had to open her up again — from her neck to her bottom — to remove it all. They then had to replace the hardware in her hip.
"I don't know how we got through it."
All the time she has spent hospitalized has inspired Ceci to frame her future around healthcare. She plans to be a child-life specialist, which is someone who explains medical procedures to pediatric patients, using creative techniques to calm and distract children from their fears.
By the time she graduates from Rocky in a few years, Ceci plans to already have her certification as a nursing assistant, or CNA.
In the shorter term, she is looking forward to getting back into the swimming pool that was donated to the family and to spending time with her four best friends ("The Fab Five"). The swimming therapy has done wonders for Ceci's health, her mom says, and the new, safer access to the back of the house will be a big improvement.
"Everything's day-by-day for us, which is why we've never taken a family vacation," Alexis Leihsing said. "She spends every day of the summer in the pool, and I'm convinced that's why she hasn't been having any fractures.
"The back yard is her oasis. I don't know what we would have done without this help. That door has been a problem for two years, and this is going to give her some freedom back. We are thrilled."
Read their stories: 2020 Wish List nominations
The mission of Wish List Quad-Cities is to grant as many wishes as possible with the help of our readers' generous cash donations.
Below you'll find select nominees that take you into their joys and hardships.
Community members who would like to give to Quad-City Times Wish List can donate by sending checks to United Way of the Quad-Cities Area, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org. Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, your gift will be used to grant any additional wishes.
Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times, and do not mail cash. Send a check or money order made out to Quad-City Times Wish List.
United Way coordinates the application process and reached out to 112 agencies for this year's nominations.
This is the 20th year that the Times and United Way has partnered on Wish List. Over the past two decades, the more than half a million dollars have been donated to Quad-City families in need.
If you are a business owner and wish to help out with a designated need, contact Karrie Abbott at the United Way at 563-344-0330 or kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.
