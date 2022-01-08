Wish List: LeClaire mother needs new kitchen items, sofa

Lashonda Reese sees cooking as a hobby, rather than a chore.
In between running errands, helping her 20 and-18-year-old daughters, taking care of her 3-year-old niece and handling other responsibilities, taking the time to make meatloaf — her favorite to cook — or spaghetti and mac and cheese — her daughters' favorites to eat — is a reprieve from the daily juggling act.
"I've found myself worrying about most things that I can't really do anything about…" Reese said. "So I've been trying to relax, basically."
Kitchen items such as pots, pans and utensils were some of the things Reese cited as needing right now, along with a new sofa and clothes for the family. Through Quad-City Times readers' donations, she will receive assistance from the Quad-City Times Wish List.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Tyler Wilson with Community Action of Eastern Iowa nominated Reese for the Wish List, which uses donations from readers to provide Quad-Cities residents with goods that fulfill a basic need.
"I've never really got nominated for anything before," Reese said. "I was really excited about this."
Reese moved to LeClaire from Chicago with her two daughters, Jada and Jessica, in 2017, and she has taken care of her niece, Katie, since 2019. She's currently working on gaining full custody of Katie.
With Jessica in her senior year of high school and working and Katie on the waiting list for a daycare, Reese is constantly moving. She drives Jessica to school and work and takes Katie along whenever she needs to go somewhere, like medical appointments.
Jada is pregnant and due in July, so she needs maternity clothes. Reese has also been looking for a larger space to move into before the baby is born.
"I'm on the move from seven in the morning to about six, and I'm just in and out of the house, in and out of the house," Reese said.
She had been working at Genesis Health Systems after graduating from Midwest Technical Institute with a Medical Assistant Certificate in May 2020 alongside her older daughter, but spreading arthritis in her back rendered her unable to work in December 2021.
In addition to her responsibilities in the Quad-Cities, Reese frequently heads to Chicago to look after her mother. Her father died in June 2021, and Reese has been trying to figure out how to move her mother to LeClaire, so they can be closer.
Once all of the things up in the air in Reese's life have settled, from waiting on custody and daycare to moving her immediate and extended family to a home they can all thrive in, she said she'll feel much more relaxed. She might even have more time to put her new kitchen items to good use.
"I'll have a lot of things off my mind," she said.