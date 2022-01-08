Wish List: LeClaire mother needs new kitchen items, sofa

Reese moved to LeClaire from Chicago with her two daughters, Jada and Jessica, in 2017, and she has taken care of her niece, Katie, since 2019. She's currently working on gaining full custody of Katie.

With Jessica in her senior year of high school and working and Katie on the waiting list for a daycare, Reese is constantly moving. She drives Jessica to school and work and takes Katie along whenever she needs to go somewhere, like medical appointments.

Jada is pregnant and due in July, so she needs maternity clothes. Reese has also been looking for a larger space to move into before the baby is born.

"I'm on the move from seven in the morning to about six, and I'm just in and out of the house, in and out of the house," Reese said.

She had been working at Genesis Health Systems after graduating from Midwest Technical Institute with a Medical Assistant Certificate in May 2020 alongside her older daughter, but spreading arthritis in her back rendered her unable to work in December 2021.