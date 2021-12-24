Wish List: Mom wants go grow her business, support family

"The growth of Acissa's business allows her to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for her and her two boys."

Samosas are Middle Eastern/Asian pastries with a savory filling, usually potato and spice, though meats frequently are added, too. Because she makes hundreds of them by hand — about 200 in six hours — a computer also will help with time management.

"A computer will help with my inventory, too," she said. "My samosas are made from a recipe from my family back home. My mom taught me to make them when I was 12 years old.

"My goal is to put them in Hy-Vee stores or restaurants. I would like to have a food truck one day, too. It's another goal, but I have to go step-by-step. My samosas are inside the Freight House now and during the outdoor season."

She also takes order online at MozBites.com.

Despite the labor-intensive process, Malonga will not skimp on ingredients and makes every part of the samosas by hand.

"It's not easy to make, but I enjoy to cook," she said. "I make my own dough, do everything myself."