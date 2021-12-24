Wish List: Mom wants go grow her business, support family

Her tasty pastries are a hit at the Freight House Farmers' Market.
Now Acissa Malonga wants to make a go of a business, selling her handmade samosas in local grocery stores and restaurants.
First, she needs a little help.
Malonga is a mother of two and a recent survivor of domestic violence. Originally from Mozambique in East Africa, she came to the United States in 2015. Early this year, she reached out to Argrow's House of Healing and Hope, where she found support among other domestic-violence survivors and found the confidence to match her pastry-making skills.
"Acissa is such a hard worker and has done so much for her boys since fleeing abuse in January of 2021," wrote Agrow's House founder Kit Ford, who nominated Malonga for the Quad-City Times Wish List. "January will be a year for her, and she's grown by leaps and bounds.
"This summer she grew her sales by selling at the Freight House Farmers' Market every weekend. Having a laptop computer and printer will assist her in communication with clients, presentations, and access to a printer for labeling and expanding her business.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
"The growth of Acissa's business allows her to maintain a safe and comfortable environment for her and her two boys."
Samosas are Middle Eastern/Asian pastries with a savory filling, usually potato and spice, though meats frequently are added, too. Because she makes hundreds of them by hand — about 200 in six hours — a computer also will help with time management.
"A computer will help with my inventory, too," she said. "My samosas are made from a recipe from my family back home. My mom taught me to make them when I was 12 years old.
"My goal is to put them in Hy-Vee stores or restaurants. I would like to have a food truck one day, too. It's another goal, but I have to go step-by-step. My samosas are inside the Freight House now and during the outdoor season."
She also takes order online at MozBites.com.
Despite the labor-intensive process, Malonga will not skimp on ingredients and makes every part of the samosas by hand.
"It's not easy to make, but I enjoy to cook," she said. "I make my own dough, do everything myself."
She sells them four for $5 and has been getting some guidance from local SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) volunteers on growing her business.