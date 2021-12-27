Wish List: New mom with unexpected 'miracle baby' needs help

Makayla Tapia thought she had kidney stones.
The 30-year-old Davenport woman was in so much abdominal and lower back pain she called 911 and an ambulance rushed her to the emergency room.
"I was in the (exam) room by myself and I felt the urge to push," Tapia said. "And I pushed twice and then she came out. I couldn’t find my call light and started yelling. A hospital staff person opened the door and yelled, ‘Oh my God! She had a baby!’"
Tapia, who has epilepsy, post-tress traumatic stress disorder and other medical issues, did not think she could become pregnant. Aside from the abdominal pain, she claims there were no tell-tale signs of pregnancy.
"No morning sickness," Tapia said. "Friends said I didn't look pregnant."
The single mother on disability gave birth to a healthy, full-term baby girl Nov. 9, naming her Nevaeh — or heaven spelled backward.
"She was a gift from heaven. She’s my angel. She’s my miracle baby," Tapia said. "Again, I had no idea I was pregnant. So I had no prenatal care, but she was completely healthy and still healthy now."
Laurie Johnson, a family support worker with Genesis VNA/Bright Beginnings, nominated Tapia for the Quad-City Times Wish List, which for more than 20 years has been using reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs among Quad-Citians. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Bright Beginnings provides support and education to pregnant women, parents of newborns and families with children ages birth to 5. Johnson has been working with Tapia to help her care for her newborn daughter.
Not prepared for having a baby, Tapia sought and received some clothing, bottles and blankets for her baby through donations from the QC Pay It Forward Network Facebook Group. And Bright Beginnings gave her a car seat and a Pack 'n Play.
But, because Tapia is on Supplemental Security Income and unable to work due to disability, she cannot afford to buy larger items needed for the baby, such as a crib and mattress, dresser, stroller, baby bathtub and video baby monitor, Johnson said.
Tapia doesn't have family nearby to lean on and doesn't foresee the baby's father playing an active role in her life.
"She just needs that support and to know she’s doing a good job, and she is," Johnson said. "She's scared and unsure of herself. But, today I saw a mom who definitely responded to her child and was taking appropriate care. She knew what the baby wanted as soon as she cried. She’s very proud of the fact she’s had the baby and is taking care of the baby on her own, and she’s doing a good job."
On top of being a new mom, Tapai is a domestic violence survivor who has worked to turn her pain into purpose through a project using social media, videos and podcasts to bring awareness to domestic violence, offer peer-to-peer support and guide women to local resources.
"I want to help others who have gone through domestic violence to know there is life after abuse and no one deserves to be treated like that," Tapia said, who found herself in an abusive relationship at the age of 21.
She said her abuser was an alcoholic with a Jekyll-and-Hyde personality. Verbal abuse turned to physical abuse that landed her in the hospital for a week, Tapia said.
After being released, she said she spent the next month homeless, sleeping on park benches. Domestic violence shelters were full, "so it was either go back to my abuser and hope I make it through or be homeless," she said.
Eventually, she found housing programs that offered her assistance and was able to get back on her feet.
"It’s definitely a blessing, and she’s beautiful," Tapia said of her daughter. "She’s an unexpected blessing and I just want to do everything I can to be a good mother and give her the kind of life I never had."