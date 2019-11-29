Wish List: New truck would provide mobility for injured Davenport man

He was homeless, and he was hurting. He still hurts, but his comfort dog Felon takes the edge off.
Now all Steven Hutt, 56, of Davenport, wants is to have a truck again so he can go scrapping for metal and become self-sufficient again.
“Our program helps pay for his rent because he currently has no income,” said Sandra Brandt, Hutt's case manager with The Project of the Quad-Cities, Moline. “He’s waiting to hear back on disability.”
“Everything happened at once," Hutt said in an interview at The Project offices.
Hutt was working on a fast-food restaurant, helping someone change an outdoor sign when he turned the wrong way and injured his back so severely it required surgeries. He still has numbness on his right side and other parts of his body.
“My legs are like walking bricks all the way to my toes,” he said.
Hutt remains in rehabilitation for the injury that happened in 2017.
To make matters worse, the engine in his truck, a Chevy Colorado, blew out. “Everything went to hell at once,” he said.
He eventually lost his house, which he no longer could maintain. With the help of a case manager and housing specialist, he now lives in a Davenport apartment.
He appreciates that but misses having a house and a yard where Felon can run.
“Felon is the star of my life,” he said. “He comes and makes sure I can calm down. His attention is toward me.”
"Steven has overcome a lot in such a short amount of time,” Brandt said.
Someday, he hopes to again have a yard for Felon, a pit bull mix. In the meantime, “A vehicle would make all the difference as far as mobility for appointments and going to the grocery store.” He also would like to visit his mother, who lives in a Rock Island nursing facility.
Without a truck, “It’s going to be fun on the ice,” he said, dreading the upcoming winter. He depends on the bus and on Brandt to get to appointments.
“Steven’s very much independent — a go-getter,” Brandt said. “He’s very resourceful." Hutt will find out about Quad-City programs and tell The Project about them. "He’s always willing to help other people. He lets us know so other people can know about them.”
The Project provides Hutt with a bus pass, and “Sometimes I’ll transport him to appointments and things like that,” Brandt said.
“Things that we take for granted, Steven has to work so much harder at,” Brandt said.