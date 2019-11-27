Wish List: Single mom needs beds, winter clothes for her kids

Normally, Monique Santana’s three youngest children sleep with her in her bed. Around the corner, her two older sons share a mattress in a second bedroom.
But at the end of October, K’dyn, 4, and Kameron, 2, had pink eye, and Santana, 37, was worried about her 5-month-old, Maraijah, getting sick, too. So, she made her youngest sons a makeshift bed on the floor with pillows and blankets.
“This is really all we own,” she said, standing in her bedroom with her three youngest kids. “Clothes and these two beds.”
Santana used to rent a house from Jones Lease Properties, but when the company declared bankruptcy last year, she lost her security deposit, which made moving difficult.
Flooding ruined most of her furniture, too. The two mattresses she and her children share were salvageable, and she got the couches in her living room off the curb.
“I had mold. I had mice. I had holes in the floor and holes in the ceiling,” Santana said. “Pretty much everything that could go wrong with a house went wrong.”
At the time, Santana was pregnant with Maraijah, and she had to return her kids’ Christmas presents so the family could move.
“I thought I was going to have to go to a shelter,” she said. “I'd never been to a shelter before. I’m an emotional wreck. My kids are the only thing keeping me alive.”
Santana is working hard to move the needle forward with her family and help her children understand where she came from. She said her mother struggled with addiction and was strangled when Santana was in high school.
“They’ve never been materialistic. They’re kind-hearted. I raised them like that,” she said of her kids. “I want them to learn you have to work for everything. You have to do what you have to do.”
Right now, that means Santana is working at Wendy’s. She used to waitress, but low iron and carpal tunnel syndrome have made the physical demands too difficult.
The family's two older sons, Jaidyn, 15, and Branden, 12, play basketball and wrestle for Rock Island. Santana said she knows a lot of people in the community and asks them to let her know if they're ever causing trouble.
"Nobody ever complains about my kids," she said.
While Santana was adamant that "God doesn't put anything on anyone that they can't handle," she admitted that things weren't easy.
“I get sad sometimes, but I have kids. I can’t be negative about it. I have kids," she said. "I just pray and hope that one day something's going to change. I can't fail."