Wish List: Single mother needs new furniture while nearing new job

Keishonna “Kiki” King is eager to get back to work.
The 19-year-old single mom was just a few days out of the hospital after the Oct. 19 birth of her daughter, Majesti, but was already going through the steps for a new job in early November.
While she talked about that new possibility, Ma’jestiq, who is nearing the age of 2, could be heard having fun jumping on King’s bed.
“With my son, I didn’t take all my maternity leave. I just have to be doing something productive,” King said.
Her bed and her son’s bed are among the only items of furniture in her Davenport apartment.
She was referred to Times’ Wish List program through Amy Rehm-Abraham, a family development specialist with Community Action Eastern Iowa.
King was just weeks into living in her Davenport apartment; her mother is in a separate apartment in the building and helps look after King’s newborn daughter.
Her move into her own apartment, after living with a friend for a time, was a “leap of faith that everything would come together. She’s motivated and a good mom. She’s got a positive attitude,” Rehm-Abraham said.
King is also taking classes through Scott County Community College. She had been studying business, but is considering a shift to focus on getting certified through the two-year school’s HVAC program.
“It’s more hands-on and I can get certified in 10 months, which I feel is very quick, and I like that,” she said.
A New Jersey native, King moved to Davenport about three years ago. She has family that lives in the area. She had not previously heard of the Wish List program before being nominated this year.
“These programs are pretty beneficial because I never heard of anything like this happening in Jersey,” King said.
Her request through Wish List is for furniture, such as a couch and a crib with crib sheets, as well as other amenities, including three lamps, a stroller and silverware set.
Before going to fill out paperwork for a job in early November, King talked about her goals while Ma'jestiq was nearby.
The mother picked up a large teddy bear, about three times the size of her son, and put it on the bed with the child. He screeched in excitement and pulled on the teddy bear while continuing to move around in the bedroom.
If her Wish List requests are granted, the additions of furniture and other items would make a major difference. "My apartment wouldn’t feel as empty,” King said.