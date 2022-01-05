Wish List: Single mother of five needs help with beds, bedding and clothing

When Tierra Coppage got the news her mother was suffering from heart failure, she packed up her five children, a few bags of clothing and moved from Texas to Davenport to be near her family.
Coppage, 39, has four boys and one girl; ages 15, 13, 9, 5 and 3. After living briefly with her brother in a cramped apartment, Coppage and her children recently moved into a small, three-bedroom rental home.
She is grateful to be in her own house, but her four sons do not have beds. The oldest boy sleeps on a narrow couch and the other three share an air mattress and a foam mattress topper.
"I left most of my stuff in Texas," Coppage said. "I brought what I could; I've been having a rough time. We got blessed to move into a house, but they all sleep on the floor.
"I'm just a single mother who's trying to get her kids up off the floor. I'm pretty much by myself," she said. "It's just hard for a mother."
Coppage needs bunk beds, bedding and clothing for all five children.
Centira "CeCe" Maid, a family services specialist with Community Action of Eastern Iowa at the Annie Wittenmeyer Center, nominated Coppage for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
The Wish List has been using reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs for Quad-City residents for more than 20 years. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa provides assistance with Head Start childcare, food and diapers, school supplies, utility bill assistance, family and employment support, weatherization of homes, and other needs.
Maid said Coppage's youngest child attends the Head Start program and she noticed some needs during conversations with Coppage.
"Part of my job is to provide families with resources, but I can't fill all the needs," Maid said. "It's been kind of hard for Tierra to get some of those necessities. I'm sure her bills have increased in taking care of the whole family. I think Wish List will make a huge difference. She'll be very grateful and it will lift a great burden off her shoulders."
Coppage said her main priority is taking care of her family.
"Everything I do every day, I do for my family," she said. "I came here to handle the affairs of my mom and keep her from going to the Other Side. My kids had to sacrifice so much for this situation.
"My oldest son, he's at the age where clothes matter. It affects his grades because others pick on him. My other son has low self-esteem because of bullying. He's also been wearing the same wardrobe every week and sometimes he doesn't want to go to school. It's just hard; I'm trying, but I can only do so much."
Coppage's home is clean and tidy. Pillows reading "Forever Family" hide a large tear in the vinyl sofa. Two large bins of Coppage's clothing sit stacked in the corner of the living room, next to a Christmas tree with no gifts beneath it. Garbage bags hold other clothing in the bedrooms. There are no dressers, end tables or other furniture. Coppage said getting beds, bedding and new clothing for her children was so important, she hesitated to ask for anything else.
"This would be the biggest gift; getting them up off the floor," she said. "We are very appreciative of any type of blessing we can get. We are grateful we can be here and stay safe and help my mom through this very rough time of life and create the very best memories with my mom."