Wish List: Single mother of two needs beds, bedding and dressers for her kids

"It's so important that people have a support system," Welding said. "(Tompkins) is new to Iowa and new to the area, so that makes it hard for her, too. To not have the support system like most people … all of those things together made me want to get her extra help."

Tompkins is currently unemployed and is looking for a job. She recently enrolled at Scott Community College, where she begins classes this month. She plans to eventually earn a degree in nursing.

"I like it here; I like being away (from Chicago)," she said. "There are more opportunities here and I like the peace. My kids like it here, too."

Tompkins said she has no family here in the Quad Cities; everyone is in Chicago.

"My dad sends me money sometimes; I talk to my family almost every day," she said. "I have two sisters and two brothers and we all talk every day."

Tompkins said she felt very happy after hearing she'd been nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List.

"This makes me feel very good," she said. "This is first time I've been chosen for something; it gives me a lot of hope."

