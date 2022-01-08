Wish List: Single mother of two needs beds, bedding and dressers for her kids

Artesha Tompkins, 25, moved to eastern Iowa with her two young children to escape the poverty and violence of her Chicago neighborhood.
After receiving a Section 8 voucher for a mobile home in Maquoketa, she settled in to create a new life for her and her family, hoping that Iowa would provide affordable opportunities not available to her in Chicago. But when thieves broke in and stole everything she owned, including her children's clothing and toys, she relocated to a two-bedroom apartment in Davenport in November.
Tompkins needs beds, bedding and dressers for her son Jossiah Stacker, 4, and daughter Ashiya Stacker, 3. Jossiah and Ashiya have been sleeping with Artesha in her queen-sized bed for months.
"The apartment is smaller, but I like it better," Tompkins said. "The kids don't mind sleeping with me, but I want them to be comfortable in their own space."
Following Christmas, Tompkins returned back to her Davenport apartment after spending the holiday in Chicago with her family. Stacks of clothing were neatly folded into piles on her living room couch. Newly-opened toys, gifts from her family members, were spread across the floor of the kid's bedroom.
"I could also use a toy box," she said, as Jossiah and Ashiya played quietly nearby.
Tompkins needs more than just beds, dressers and a toy box; she also does not have a car. She relies on public transportation and services such as Uber and Lyft to get around. But with so many needs, she wanted to focus on her children first and make sure they could at least have their own beds to sleep in and a place to put their clothes.
Kelli Welding, a family services specialist with Community Action of Eastern Iowa, nominated Tompkins for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
The Wish List has been using reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs for Quad-City residents for more than 20 years. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits. To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
Community Action of Eastern Iowa provides assistance with Head Start childcare, food and diapers, school supplies, utility bill assistance, family and employment support, weatherization of homes, and other needs.
"I've been doing this job for a long time and there are some people that stand out as being highly motivated, goal oriented and very positive," Welding said. "Artesha has that all about her. I just really see her as being a success in the future.
"It's so important that people have a support system," Welding said. "(Tompkins) is new to Iowa and new to the area, so that makes it hard for her, too. To not have the support system like most people … all of those things together made me want to get her extra help."
Tompkins is currently unemployed and is looking for a job. She recently enrolled at Scott Community College, where she begins classes this month. She plans to eventually earn a degree in nursing.
"I like it here; I like being away (from Chicago)," she said. "There are more opportunities here and I like the peace. My kids like it here, too."
Tompkins said she has no family here in the Quad Cities; everyone is in Chicago.
"My dad sends me money sometimes; I talk to my family almost every day," she said. "I have two sisters and two brothers and we all talk every day."
Tompkins said she felt very happy after hearing she'd been nominated for the Quad-City Times Wish List.
"This makes me feel very good," she said. "This is first time I've been chosen for something; it gives me a lot of hope."