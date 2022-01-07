Wish List: Smith greets the world with smiles, laughter

"The furniture? I've never been able to afford that, really. That couch you're sinking into right now came from my friend. She gave it to me, bless her. But I think it's about done being a couch."

Smith works in Ready Mix in Pleasant Valley, where she drives a truck and keeps her co-workers on their toes.

"I love the job because — even though I'm sitting down — I'm outside, or I can be in the truck moving," Smith said. "I worked at AT&T in an office and I worked other jobs in an office. Trust me, being outside is just better."

The only downside to her current job, Smith said, is the winter lay-offs.

Smith knows every visitor who doesn't sink too far into the couch eventually has to ask about all of the pictures on the wall and the memorabilia neatly arranged on shelves.

"This is always fun," Smith said before she embarked on the tour, pointing to the items sure to attract the most attention. "I've kept all the roses I've ever I got from dates. I have my graduation mementos and my son Michael's clipping from winning an auction. I have art made by my daughter, Jeniah.