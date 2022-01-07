Wish List: Smith greets the world with smiles, laughter

Jennifer Smith is quick with a smile. She has an engaging sense of humor. Visiting her in her Rock Island apartment is a sit down filled with laughter and grins.
But entering her memory-filled living room comes with a warning.
"You can sit down on that couch right there," Smith said on a late December afternoon. The 47-year-old mother of two sons and a daughter pointed to the big green couch in the living room.
"But you better watch it, you might not be able to get out," Smith added as that engaging smile spread across her face. "Had a friend sit right in that spot once and she might still be in there."
Smith's Wish List request was for furniture, a twin-size mattress for 3-year-old son JeLil, and a bed of her own. She was nominated for help from the Quad-City Times Wish List by Tanisha Harris with the Skip-a-Long Rock Island campus.
The Wish List has used reader donations to pay for specific, basic needs for Quad-City residents for more than 20 years. Wish List partners with United Way Quad Cities to collect nominations from area nonprofits.
To donate, visit unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.
"I work, and I've always worked. I love to work," Smith said. "But things like a bed, that means new sheets and other things and, honestly, I've just never been able to save up the money to buy that kind of stuff.
"The furniture? I've never been able to afford that, really. That couch you're sinking into right now came from my friend. She gave it to me, bless her. But I think it's about done being a couch."
Smith works in Ready Mix in Pleasant Valley, where she drives a truck and keeps her co-workers on their toes.
"I love the job because — even though I'm sitting down — I'm outside, or I can be in the truck moving," Smith said. "I worked at AT&T in an office and I worked other jobs in an office. Trust me, being outside is just better."
The only downside to her current job, Smith said, is the winter lay-offs.
Smith knows every visitor who doesn't sink too far into the couch eventually has to ask about all of the pictures on the wall and the memorabilia neatly arranged on shelves.
"This is always fun," Smith said before she embarked on the tour, pointing to the items sure to attract the most attention. "I've kept all the roses I've ever I got from dates. I have my graduation mementos and my son Michael's clipping from winning an auction. I have art made by my daughter, Jeniah.
"I have my great-grandmother's obit right here, and my grandmother's memorial stone. I have Michael's baseball trophy from 2008, and this is a pet rock my daughter made for me."