Wish List: Swift family searches for a new beginning

Envy Swift learned which school she will attend this year just a few days before Halloween.
The 5-year-old greeted the news with joy. She clasped hands with her mother, LaToya Swift, and repeated what might best be described as a prayer.
"New school. New friends. New beginnings."
LaToya Swift and three of her children moved to Davenport Oct. 4 with little more than the clothes on their backs. Her daughter Tajanae Thomas is 15 and her son DeAngelo Swift is 4.
"I lived in Chicago with my boyfriend and things kept getting worse and worse," LaToya Swift. "It was mental and physical abuse. You think at some point you think it's gonna stop, but it never did.
"I was trying to keep things together with him. And I was trying to keep things together for my daughters."
LaToya Swift broke free once.
"I went back. I did," she said. "Where else is there to go?"
After another escape, LaToya Swift made it to Manchester with Tajanae, Envy and DeAngelo.
"Once I got there, it was like I could breathe," LaToya Swift said. "It was actually away, where my boyfriend couldn't get at me.
"It was then I think I started to realize that I really, really just had to get away. I had to get away and stay away. The hardest part is getting free, I guess.
In Manchester, a local domestic violence center helped LaToya Swift and her children get to Davenport.
The family's apartment does not have a refrigerator. For now, LaToya Swift and her children are eating canned beans and soup. The family does have access to cold and hot water, but few supplies.
"I am thankful for what I've been — I truly am," LaToya Swift said. "It is so good to have a roof over our heads. My kids are safe.
"But I did Wish List because we have nothing else, No beds, No winter clothes. Right now, I have no way to get what I need to clean the place up. Like I said, I'm thankful — but this place really wasn't ready to be lived in."
LaToya Swift and her children need everything from beds and bedding to dressers and any furniture they can get. They also need cleaning and hygiene products, towels, a vacuum cleaner and a microwave.
For now, the family sleeps on the floor or on a couple of discarded couches.
LaToya Swift is searching for a job.
"The stress is feeling like I can't support my family," she said. "The stress is trying to make sure my children are safe and that they feel safe.
"I think they finally feel safe here. I have hope, and I think they do too."