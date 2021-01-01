Wish List: 'These boys are my world': grandsons need clothes, dresser to put them in

"These boys are my world," she said one recent night, as the two boys with big brown eyes bounced around on her living room sofas, watching cartoons on a large screen television. "I just want them to be safe and healthy and happy."

A bad situation involving their parents — their mother is Hernandez' daughter — caused them to be removed from their home, and Hernandez stepped up to take custody rather than having them enrolled in the foster care system in which they might be split up, she said.

She bought them toddler beds at the time — beds that look something like large plastic rectangles with space for a mattress — but the boys have grown, and will soon need bigger beds.

Hernandez has a line on twin bunk beds, but the little bedroom they share could also use a dresser to keep their clothes in better order.

The boys also need "winter things" — gloves, hats and boots and everyday clothes, such as trousers.

When Hernandez goes to work, she drops the boys off at Skip-a-Long Child Developmental Services, Rock Island, then picks them up again every evening. In between, she goes to the store, makes meals for herself and the boys, and keeps the house.