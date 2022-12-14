Wish List: Walton does her best to do it on her own

When Cornelia Walton talks about her children, her voice fills with laughter.

She has two: Cornell Carruthers, 7, and Ayana Jones, who is nearly 2.

Cornell is always moving, always playing, she said.

“My son is a motormouth,” Walton, 41, of Rock Island, said. “Oh my God, he talks all day, but he is a joy to be around. He’s funny.”

Ayana is funny too, Walton said, “and too cute.”

Walton is a nominee for the Quad-City Times Wish List. She was chosen by Diana Anghel, a community outreach coordinator at Transitions Mental Health Services. She asked for a laptop computer to help Walton with her family's schooling and to help her find remote work.

Walton is a fiercely independent single mother who always puts her children’s needs before her own, Anghel wrote in the Wish List nomination.

She also has faced more unexpected roadblocks than many of Anghel’s clients, she said.

“She does not ever do for herself,” she said of Walton. “I spent probably 20 minutes trying to convince her to let me do this application.”

Anghel said she argued it would not just be for Walton’s benefit.

“What she’s doing for herself will then help her kids,” Anghel said.

While Walton's children were not at home on the November morning when she talked to the Quad-City Times, signs of their presence were: brightly colored toys in a playpen; a high chair in the dining room; a scattershot herd of dinosaur stickers populating a living room wall.

Walton said she’s trying to get a job at her son’s school. Ultimately, she wants work from home and intends to take courses to help her do that, maybe something in billing and coding.

“So I can be more available for my kids,” she said. “I don’t ask for help. I try to get it on my own, because I feel like me striving to get it on my own will make me appreciate it a lot better.

“And then that’s showing my kids that you don’t have to depend on nobody, especially when you can get up and get out and get it yourself.”

Despite her reluctance, donations from Wish List are being used to buy Walton and her family a laptop to help them better their lives during difficult times.

Donating to Wish List

Those who would like to donate to Quad-City Times Wish List may do so by sending a check to United Way Quad-Cities, 852 Middle Road, Suite 401, Bettendorf, IA, 52722, or by visiting unitedwayqc.org/wishlist.

Donations may be designated to a specific wish. However, once a wish is fulfilled, gifts will be used to grant remaining wishes.

Please do not mail contributions to the Quad-City Times and do not mail cash. A check or money order should be made out to "Quad-City Times Wish List." For questions, contact Karrie Abbott at kabbott@unitedwayqc.org.