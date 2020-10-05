With $8 million in reserves, the TaxSlayer Center in Moline is weathering the pandemic

"It still hurts with COVID, but we have been very fortunate in that the area has really supported us over the years," Jones said. "We're going to make it through this fiscal year just fine. We're not at risk of running out of money.

"For the 2021-2022 time period, we can still manage to not be in a mode where we need to borrow money or go to the city. It's as good a position as we could be in, under the circumstances."

The TaxSlayer's financial standing and forward-looking plans are to be presented in detail at Tuesday's Moline City Council meeting by its executive director, Scott Mullen.

The mayor credited the civic center's leadership with performing prudently and sparing the city.

"I think they're stressed by it (the pandemic), but their leadership is amazing," she said.

One example of a less successful outcome in a public arena is unfolding in Peoria, where civic-center leaders last month asked for $4 million to help keep the building afloat. The Peoria City Council is being asked to provide the funding for the downtown convention center, which reportedly will be out of money by the end of October.