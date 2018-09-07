Don Graves, of Bettendorf, won the lottery Friday morning at the TaxSlayer Center and was moved to the front of the line to purchase tickets to the 2019 Paul McCartney concert. Graves arrived at 8:30 a.m. and tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. A group of tickets buyers who showed up as early as 11 pm Thursday still were still able to purchase tickets but were moved 17 place back in line because of the lottery procedure.
TODD MIZENER / tmizener@qconline.com
Jerry Miller, Moline, stands in line Friday morning to score tickets for the Paul McCartney concert in June at the TaxSlayer Center. Maybe he's amazed — he walked away with tickets.
Tickets to the Paul McCartney show sold faster than a band on the run Friday morning, when hundreds of people flocked to the TaxSlayer Center, Moline, hoping that, with a little luck, they could score tickets for the June 11, 2019 show.
By 9:30 a.m., hundreds of people were in a line that twisted around inside the venue. Some chose to sit – a group of women sang Beatles songs together – and others texted friends and family members who simultaneously tried to get tickets online.
Nearly everyone chatted while they waited. Strangers suddenly became old friends who shared their memories of McCartney and The Beatles and other musicians and concerts.
Others came just to see the “show” and took pictures and video of the line itself. At first glance, a passerby might have thought there was an early-morning performance, what with the McCartney sign and the cars in the parking lot.
Among the crowd was Jerry Miller of Moline who saw McCartney perform previously.
“I saw him one other time, and it was this football stadium about 100 yards away," Miller said. "I think I might be able to make him out this time.”
Also, Miller, a musician, has an offer for McCartney: “I would volunteer to play the trumpet part for ‘Penny Lane’ if he would have me.” Miller left smiling, with tickets in his hand.
And so did several other people in line behind him.
“I’ve never seen him before, but my sister has, and she’s coming all the way from Kansas City to go with me!” said a beaming Kathy Kipp of Moline.
Jenny Schroeder of Davenport stood in line because of “The opportunity to see a legend, I just can’t pass up.”
And Debbie Faith, of Taylor Ridge, stood in line out of love. “I fell in love with Paul McCartney when I was about 12 years old,” she said.
By noon, online tickets were available only in the $697-$2,097 ticket range.
This is the first Quad-City appearance for McCartney.
