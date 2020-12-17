With a projected $1 million deficit, budget decisions loom for East Moline

“We have definite plans on how to get there but there’s going to be some additional actions that are going to be needed to be taken to get that to balance,” Maxeiner said.

It will be an interesting exercise to come up with the cuts.

“It’s certainly not a pleasant task. It’s one of those things where you start evaluating services,” he said. “Does this service meet the priorities of the city council and the community as a whole? If it doesn’t, then we need to evaluate ‘Is there a better way to do that? Can we reduce that service? Can we eliminate that service? Can we save some costs by eliminating that service?' That's kind of the exercise we have to run through.”

Personnel is the most costly item in the budget, Maxeiner said. So naturally there could be some changes coming there.

“We are going to be evaluating an early retirement plan,” he said. “Can we get some of the high-cost employees out the door and replace them with low-cost employees?

“There might be furloughs involved. There might be some situations where we have to look at eliminating some positions. But right now we are kind of evaluating those services and working our way into the first and the last thing.