With a projected $1 million deficit, budget decisions loom for East Moline

The showdown on the East Moline city budget won’t take place Dec. 21 as some may have originally thought.
What will take place is just the beginning of some cutbacks, city administrator Doug Maxeiner explained. But more will be coming in the weeks ahead.
East Moline needs to shave off about $1.5 million in budget deficits for the 2021 fiscal year.
As for monies affected by the coronavirus and the resulting shortfalls it caused, that is being covered by reserve funds.
But Maxeiner has said at several city council meetings the city needs to improve its structural costs to eliminate the budget problem.
At the council’s budget workshop meeting Nov. 30, about 24 items were identified that should be implemented that would save the city $522,000 in expenses or bring in additional revenues “to lessen the general fund deficit,” Maxeiner said.
They included things like $250,000 expected to be generated with a new internet sales tax, and $100,000 saved by not paying a retainer for corporate council.
“So we are left with just a little over a $1 million deficit in that general fund,” Maxeiner explained. “We have another $800,000 or so that we are evaluating and implementing over the next few weeks here.”
Among the possibilities are deferring hiring four replacement firefighters and two police officers, eliminating the animal control position by paying another city with the position a lesser amount than what's budgeted in East Moline, and having that person handle it.
The changes won’t all happen right away.
“We are in the middle of collective bargaining with both police and fire,” Maxeiner said where the city is considering deferring the hiring of all four retiring positions in the fire department and two in the police department. “Fire in particular will have an impact on how much we can save on that list of things on the budget," Maxeiner said. "So there’s a number of things, it’s going to take some time to fully develop over the next few weeks.
"A lot of this stuff is going to take some additional time to really flesh out here," he said.
So what Maxeiner believes will happen on Dec. 21 is the council will approve the status quo budget with the $522,000 worth of adjustments identified, leading to a deficit of about $1 million.
“Then they will direct me to come up with a plan with adjustments (amendments) to that budget within the first quarter that will get that to balance,” he said.
So everything won’t be done by the Dec. 21 meeting, Maxeiner said.
“We have definite plans on how to get there but there’s going to be some additional actions that are going to be needed to be taken to get that to balance,” Maxeiner said.
It will be an interesting exercise to come up with the cuts.
“It’s certainly not a pleasant task. It’s one of those things where you start evaluating services,” he said. “Does this service meet the priorities of the city council and the community as a whole? If it doesn’t, then we need to evaluate ‘Is there a better way to do that? Can we reduce that service? Can we eliminate that service? Can we save some costs by eliminating that service?' That's kind of the exercise we have to run through.”
Personnel is the most costly item in the budget, Maxeiner said. So naturally there could be some changes coming there.
“We are going to be evaluating an early retirement plan,” he said. “Can we get some of the high-cost employees out the door and replace them with low-cost employees?
“There might be furloughs involved. There might be some situations where we have to look at eliminating some positions. But right now we are kind of evaluating those services and working our way into the first and the last thing.
“I have to come back with some lists of options or some recommendations to the city council by the end of the first quarter.”
Alderman Larry Toppert believes budget alterations could take longer than the first quarter to be solved.
"It's my understanding that we are going to be amending this budget throughout the coming year," Toppert said.
He wonders if union negotiations will end up in a third-party's hands. "We just don't know. There's too many unknowns. All we have right now is a commitment to do the right thing.
"Everybody wants to do the right thing but the problem is we have too many variables, too many unknowns," Toppert said. "We can't do anything right now other than being prepared to amend the budget. That's what we have to do.
"It's going to be a mess this whole year."
