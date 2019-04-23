Health care once is likely to be one of the major issues in the 2020 elections.
With bipartisan support, Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) is working to pass three pieces of legislation to combat the rising prices of prescription drugs. Durbin spoke about the bills at UnityPoint-Trinity's Rock Island campus last Wednesday.
Durbin's pieces of legislation — the REMEDY Act, FLAT Prices Act and REFUND Act — purport to lower prices by cracking down on patent abuses and removing barriers to approval for lower-cost generic drugs, reduce the government-granted monopoly period for medications if their prices are "significantly increased" and reduce wasted spending on discarded medications which are the result of excessively large single-use vials.
"If you ask the American people what their major economic concern is today, it turns out to be prescription drug pricing number one," Durbin said, saying number two is saving for retirement.
Looking into the history of prescription drugs, Durbin said when the patent for insulin was surrendered, it was sold for $1 to the University of Toronto. "Now fast forward almost 100 years later and look what's happened — the price of insulin and insulin products have risen dramatically," he said, highlighting the brand name insulin, Humalog. What had been $29 a dose has risen to over $329, and Durbin says the price has increased about 34 times in 10 years. Even if the price has dropped for some, Durbin charged, that same drug is sold in Canada for $38 dollars.
Durbin's FLAT Prices Act would counteract the high prices of drugs when companies have exclusivity by imposing a penalty if the price of the drug goes up more than 10 percent in a year. The company would lose six months of exclusivity, making companies think twice about raising that price, says Durbin.
The REFUND Act, which Durbin says has the support of the Trump Administration's Department of Health and Human Services, would reduce spending on medication that's dosed too large for people. He used the example of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, which sells anti-cancer drug Velcade. "It turns out that Takeda will only sell this drug Velcade in 3 ½-milligram vials in the United States, but the drugs are administered by doctors based on the person's size," he said, saying that dosage would be proper for Chicago Bears player Khalil Mack, who's 6'6 and over 250 pounds. "But for everyone else who happens to be smaller, which would be most of the adult population of America, you have to throw away the drug that you don't use."
$310 million of Velcade is thrown away every year due to the 3 ½-milligram vials, Durkin said. That's not the case in Canada or Europe, where 1 ½-milligram vials are sold. That adds to the cost, Durkin said, and it's something he and many others want to see brought under control.
Lastly, Durbin's REMEDY Act, co-sponsored with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), would help counteract patent abuse by companies that make minor modifications and request a patent to keep its monopoly.
While Durbin says his bills have bipartisan support, he says he's working to build Republican support before bringing it to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.