Christopher Krebill, 24, of Davenport, was at the debate watching party Tuesday night for U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, that was held at The Key at Union Arcade in downtown Davenport.
“I’ve got my top three, top five candidates,” Krebill said. “So my top three is definitely Amy, Pete (Buttigieg) and Joe Biden, and mostly because Amy and Pete are both Midwesterners. They very much know how it is to be in rural America.”
Also, though, Krebill said that the Midwest is home to a “complex rail network and they both very much support that, as does Joe Biden, as well,” he said.
Krebill is president of a group called the Iowa Association of Railroad Passengers, a group devoted to having more passenger trains in Iowa.
As he watched the debate unfold over healthcare and other big issues, Krebill said that, “I totally understand wanting to have the big ideas right now, but with such an explosive power as Donald Trump, we need someone with whom not just the Democrats on the left can identify, but also who can identify with the people in the middle.
“We need someone to bring the sides together and end the polarization and help connect America again, and the top three I mentioned can do that,” he said.
Krebill said that Trump has tried to cut funding to Amtrak, and that’s not the direction he wants to see train travel go. There needs to be more.
Trains are not only cheaper and safer, he said, “It’s the experience, too. I have two big train trips ready in September and I’m ready for it.”
At a watch party Wednesday for supporters of Kamala Harris held at Antonella's Pizzeria II located at Davenport's Freight House, about 20 people showed up including Iowa Statehouse Representative Phyllis Thede, D-Bettendorf.
"The caucuses aren't until February," Thede said. "A lot of people haven't made up their mind. A lot of people in here haven't made up their mind.
"But they're here doing what Iowans always do; they're doing their due diligence by listening to all the candidates and I think that's really important," she said.
"For me, I came out and supported her but it took from February until now to do it," Thede said, adding that at this point she is focused on supporting Harris and no one else. "I can't split my allegiance, or fully support someone else if I feel I have another choice in my back pocket."
Thede said her top three issues is pay equity for women. Health care and immigration are the other two major issues.
The immigration issue did not start with the Trump administration, but has been an issue for many years, and it's time for Congress to take the issue and make new law regarding immigration, Thede said.
Thede will be facing a challenger this year in her own race as businessman Mike Vondran is throwing his hat into the political ring running on the Republican ticket.
"I'm just going to be me and run as me as I've always done," Thede said. "This has never been about me or what I want. I focus on what the people tell me they want and I represent them."
Former Rock Island City councilman and Rock Island County Board member Virgil Mayberry also was at the watch party.
"I'm rooting for her," Mayberry said of Kamala Harris.
Mayberry said he and his daughter, Mia, who is a Rock Island County Board member, met with Harris in Cedar Rapids and Harris impressed them.
"I've met her about four times," Mayberry said. "Right now, it's a horse race and in my eyes she's the front-runner. We will see how it comes out."
Mayberry said that if he is forced to make a second choice it would be U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.
"She's military," Mayberry said. "She's disciplined and she's smart."