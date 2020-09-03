With new facility, Old Dominion Freight Line positions itself for continued growth in Rock Island

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new Old Dominion Freight Line Service Center in southwest Rock Island is all about growth — both currently and in the future.

The sheer size of its new 29,330 square-foot facility in southwest Rock Island, featuring 77 doors on a large, 24-acre piece of property speaks volumes. But so does the fact that the facility has the potential to expand by another 30-40 doors.

“We’ve been growing our market share, and we have been continually growing it,” said Darek Nowak, vice president of the Midwest Region for Old Dominion Freight Line. “It will give us plenty of room to keep growing our market share into the future and also provide the best service and products for our costumers.”

Its customers use Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) freight shipping which is used for the transportation of small freight (between 150 and 15,000 pounds), or when freight doesn’t require the use of an entire trailer. This helps save money for the company shipping product as it only pays for the portion of space it uses in the trailer.

Old Dominion Freight Line has been in Rock Island since 1997.