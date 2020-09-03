With new facility, Old Dominion Freight Line positions itself for continued growth in Rock Island

The new Old Dominion Freight Line Service Center in southwest Rock Island is all about growth — both currently and in the future.
The sheer size of its new 29,330 square-foot facility in southwest Rock Island, featuring 77 doors on a large, 24-acre piece of property speaks volumes. But so does the fact that the facility has the potential to expand by another 30-40 doors.
“We’ve been growing our market share, and we have been continually growing it,” said Darek Nowak, vice president of the Midwest Region for Old Dominion Freight Line. “It will give us plenty of room to keep growing our market share into the future and also provide the best service and products for our costumers.”
Its customers use Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) freight shipping which is used for the transportation of small freight (between 150 and 15,000 pounds), or when freight doesn’t require the use of an entire trailer. This helps save money for the company shipping product as it only pays for the portion of space it uses in the trailer.
Old Dominion Freight Line has been in Rock Island since 1997.
The new service center has 43 employees, most of whom came over in January from the previous facility at 320 31st Ave. in Rock Island. But Nowak points out it is still hiring dock workers, supervisors and drivers.
The Rock Island facility is among eight service centers in Illinois, including: Chicago, Crest Hill, Decatur Des Plaines, Montgomery, Rockford and University Park.
The Rock Island Service Center is located at 8401 51st St. W. in Rock Island, not far off Andalusia Road and Interstate 280. It is strategically located to several major roadways that allow Old Dominion to easily reach the Quad-City area and surrounding communities.
Trucks often come in with two 28-foot trailers attached. They are then emptied onto the large interior of what seems like a warehouse and reloaded onto a 48-foot trailer for delivery to a Quad-City business.
The service center services East Moline, Galesburg Macomb, Moline, Rock Island, Sterling/Rock Falls. The service area goes from Galena in the north to Camp Point near Quincy in Illinois.
It also includes Bettendorf, Burlington/West Burlington, Clinton, Davenport, Dubuque, Fort Madison and Muscatine, Iowa.
Not surprisingly, the location is another major plus for the company.
“The accessibility to the interstates,” Nowak said.
But it’s more than that.
“The capacity that we have in this new location,” Nowak said. “It’s 77 doors. We’ve more than doubled the capacity from the previous location that we had.”
And even though it was planned long before the onset of COVID-19, Nowak is seeing hopeful signs already.
“Our business and freight levels are starting to return to pre-COVID levels,” Nowak said. “We feel cautiously optimistic about the remainder of 2020.”
