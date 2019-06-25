The Quad-City Times Bix 7 Road Race is only a month away. And it's going to be a special year.
"It is a nationally known race," Assistant Race Director Michelle Juehring said. "We draw runners from across the United States as well as many countries,"
More importantly, the Bix is a Quad-Cities tradition. Families and high schools plan reunions around race weekend, Juehring said.
As the calendar turns to July, here are six things to know about Bix 7:
1. Why this year is special
The race marks its 45th year, and it's Race Director Ed Froehlich's 40th, and last, race. It's also Operations Director Helen Herminston's 30th and final year.
To honor Froehlich, this year's slogan is: "Give Ed a Shout." That's encourages past runners to return to be part of his last race, Juehring said. To register, visit Bix7.com.
The race starts at 8 a.m., Saturday, July 27, at Brady and 4th streets.
All finishers of both the 7-mile Quad-City Times Bix 7 and the Prairie Farms Quick Bix, the 2-mile course, will receive an anniversary medal, given out for each five-year anniversary of the Bix, which started in 1975.
And as always, what's been called the best post-race party in the country takes place in the Quad-City Times parking lot after the race, sponsored by Walmart.
2. First responders have a new competition
The First Responders Competition, sponsored by Buick GMC, creates a friendly match-up among teams of first responders from various cities in the Quad-City area. Each city's team will include six first responders, made up from police, fire and EMS, who will compete for a cash prize courtesy of Buick GMC.
3. Beat the Elite challenges a runner to beat the best
Sponsored by Isle Casino, one Quad-City runner will have a head-start against the rest of the pack, for a chance to beat some of the best runners in the world across the finish line.
Mallory Ashe, a three-time Bix 7 runner, will get that chance this year.
"We choose an athlete from random who has already registered by a certain date, and this year it was June 14," Juehring explained. Her head-start will be determined by previous Bix race times, or her time at the Bix at 6 training runs. "We try to be fair, but it's also competitive. When the gun goes off and everybody else is at the starting line at Brady Street, she may be at the three or four mile mark depending on speed."
If Ashe crosses the finish line before the first elite runner, she wins $2,500.
4. Bix week is more than one race
Flooding delayed the start of the Iowa American Water Bix at 6 training runs by a week, but they have been underway since June 20, and continue June 27 and July 11. Runs start at 4th and LeClaire streets, and parking is in the Quad-City Times' parking lot, 500 E. 3rd St. Training runs start at 6 p.m., and runners who register there, or volunteer, will receive a special Bix at 6 T-shirt.
Race weekend begins on Thursday with Brady Street Sprints, sponsored by Genesis Orthopedic Hospital. There are nine races up the quarter-mile Brady Street hill, from Fourth Street to the finish line near Palmer College. Races start at 7 p.m., Thursday, July 25. The races include two men's and women's open races (29 or younger and 39 or older), two master's races for men and women 40 or older, high school relays for boys and girls, and one heat just for the sponsors of Bix 7.
In addition, RiverCenter hosts the Running Wild Sports and Fitness Expo from 5-9 p.m., Thursday, July 25 and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday, July 26. "It's a place where you have packet pickup, online registration, and we have anywhere from 50-60 vendors both local as well as across the United States come in and share their health and wellness," Juehring said. It's free and open to all.
5. Kids can run Junior Bix
The Arconic Junior Bix 7 is for kids 12 or younger. Races for kids under 6 start at 6 p.m., Friday, July 26 on 3rd Street, outside the Quad-City Times building. Divided into different heats, it starts with the youngest, who will crawl 70 yards across a carpet. The race proceeds by age, with runners under 5 accompanied by parents or guardians, if they'd like. "Every child that participates gets a medal," Juehring said. There's also a special lane for kids with special needs, and a Bix Buddy can help them, if needed.
Across the Times' parking lot on 4th Street, kids ages 6-12 will run. Ages 6-7 run a half mile, 8-12-year-olds will run seven-tenths of a mile.
Runners and their adults enjoy a post-party race in the Times' parking lot, also sponsored by Walmart.
It's a special Quad-Cities experience.
No matter who runs or what event is done, Bix weekend is a time for everyone to celebrate the Quad-Cities. It's become the cultural touchstone for the community.
"I love to run, I love to walk, I love community involvement. The Quad-City Times Bix 7 offers that here in Davenport, Iowa. I mean, the location could not be more beautiful," Juehring. "With that water gone, you look out there, there's a beautiful place to have a race."
The community involvement and support along the course also makes the Bix special, Juehring said, saying it rivals any major marathon. "It gives me goosebumps just thinking about it," she said. "People line the streets, there are parties going on, people are yelling and cheering."
Hundreds of photos from the 2018 Quad-City Times Bix 7
Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.
Scenes from the Quad-City Times Bix 7 Saturday, July 28, 2018 in Davenport, Iowa.