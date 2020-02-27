With passion and some help from friends, attorney Jazmin Newton enters Scott Co. Supervisors race

In her announcement, Newton highlighted the 100-year anniversary of the women's suffrage movement resulting in the 19th amendment. Yet, she said, women still are not represented proportionately in office. "As one of my favorites, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, stated, 'Women belong in all places decision are being made.' We must do a better job in Scott County by representing all our residents."

Newton touted her experience as a small business owner, attorney, social justice advocate and her community work. She argued that investing in Scott County's people, economy, communities and children is what matters. Saying Scott County's growth lags behind other counties in Iowa, she cautioned that if action is not taken, the county will fall behind. "We need to invest in our future now so we can attract new talent and businesses, and also entice our children and grandchildren to stay here and call Scott County our home."

In her announcement, Newton was joined by a trio of high-profile supporters.

Supervisor Ken Croken, who's is in the middle of his first term on Scott County's board, kicked off the event with a shot at the board's current standing.