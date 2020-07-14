With precautions in place, Black Box Theatre presents "The Turn of the Screw" this weekend

× Celebrate the Bix with a free trial of the E-Edition! Now through July 25, the digital copy of the Quad-City Times is available for FREE when you sign up for an account. No credit card required. Already a subscriber? Click Log in. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After months of delay because of COVID-19, The Black Box Theatre in Moline will present the Jeffrey Hatcher adaptation of “The Turn of The Screw” this weekend.

Showtimes are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday, at the theater, 1623 5th Ave., Moline. Tickets are $13 for Thursday's show, and $16 for shows on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“It is a short run,” said director Lora Adams, in a news release, “but the set was almost completed and the actors’ schedules have changed since March, so we are only able to do the four-day weekend.”

The cast was rehearsing the show in March when COVID-19 closures took effect. As Illinois enters Phase 4 of re-opening, the actors are once again rehearsing and looking forward to performing, the release states.

In the show, actors Matt Walsh and Kayla Jo Pulliam bring the creepy tale to life, the release states. Lighting is designed by David Miller, with direction/costuming and set design by Lora Adams, and construction by Michael Kopriva.