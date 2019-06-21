With the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Iowa Interstate Railroad continuing to negotiate over rail service from Moline to Chicago, $177 million in federal funding was preserved when the Federal Railroad Administration granted a six-month extension for an agreement to be finalized.
With $225 million in state funding set aside for the rail project in the Rebuild Illinois infrastructure bill, the money is ready to get the trains rolling.
The Federal Railroad Administration has provided extensions on funding in the past, said Tyler Power, Director of Government Affairs for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, “this is the most important extension we’ve had yet.”
The $177 million in federal funds was set to expire at the end of June, Power said. But with the extension the Illinois DOT and Iowa Interstate Railroad now have time to iron out details of their negotiations.
“They have started negotiations, but where they are is something the Illinois DOT and the railroad will have to answer,” he said. “The six-month extension was necessary, if you’ll pardon the pun, to keep this train moving.”
Once the agreement gets done, Power said, “They’ll be able to get shovels in the ground very quickly.”
Bringing rail to the area that would connect the Quad-Cities to Chicago has been a decades-long dream. With the extension to allow negotiations between the Illinois DOT and the railroad to move forward, “I feel we’ve never been closer to the completion of this project,” Power said. “We’re very excited and very encouraged.”
U.S. Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, and U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, lobbied to get the railroad administration to grant the extension.
“The Chicago-Quad-Cities passenger rail project is an important component of Illinois’ dynamic transportation system,” Duckworth said in a news release issued Friday. “I look forward to continuing to work with federal, state and local stakeholders to make sure this project is completed as quickly as possible.”
“The completion of a rail line from Moline to Chicago would help grow the local economy, create jobs and connect folks from across our state with new opportunities,” Bustos said. “We must work to get this project across the finish line as soon as possible and this news from FRA (Federal Railroad Administration) is another step forward in making sure it becomes reality.”
“In 2010, I was proud to secure federal funding for the Quad Cities to Chicago Amtrak route, which will benefit commuters, schools, and businesses in Illinois,” Durbin said. The region has waited patiently for the dream of rail service to become a reality, he said, adding that he is glad Illinois has committed the funds to the project and that the railroad administration has granted the necessary extension.
“We’re all rowing in the same direction,” Power said. “That moves the needle even closer to making this a reality.”
Power added that the new rail service would mean a $25 million to $30 million annual impact on the Quad-Cities and bring 550 to 825 permanent jobs to the area.
“It’s a win-win all the way around which is why the chamber has been pushing for it for so long,” he said.