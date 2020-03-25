With snow pack mostly gone, the forecast of a wet spring keeps eyes on river stages

So far the Quad-City area has dodged any serious flooding.

The Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 15.3 feet Wednesday, on its way to top out at about 15.4 feet Thursday before beginning a slow drop to its 15-foot flood stage Tuesday.

The Rock River at Moline topped out at 11.45 feet Monday and stood at 11.2 feet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. The Rock is expected to be at 11 feet by Monday. Flood stage there is 12 feet.

“So far we’ve dodged the dire predictions with the snowmelt and the higher probabilities of major flooding,” meteorologist Mike McClure of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Wednesday night.

“We’ve gotten rid of most of the snowmelt,” he said. “There is still some snow pack at the mouth of the Mississippi up north. But for the most part the snowmelt is done.”

With area rivers high the biggest threat for flooding here on out will be the amount of rainfall expected, starting with this weekend, he said.

The region could see 1 to 2 inches of rain Friday and Saturday.

Wednesday’s river forecasts do not take that future rainfall into account. Those figures will not be available until Thursday.