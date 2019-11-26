With vocal dissent, Davenport approves new civil rights commissioners

The seven-member Civil Rights Commission has been mired in gridlock for almost a year over a dispute about the mayor’s appointment authority when a commission term expires. Three commissioners whose terms ended last November refused to step down when the mayor did not re-appoint them.

The legitimacy of the four commissioners appointed Tuesday has already been questioned. “It’s unclear how this latest round of appointees is legitimate compared to the previous one,” said Dan Foley, Davenport resident. “When we appoint people to the Civil Rights Commission, by the time we read about it in the newspaper it’s already done...There’s no input from the public at all.”

In an interview, Klipsch called his appointees an "all-star team" with personal and professional experience in civil and humans rights.

Resident Brian Wingert thanked Ambrose for voting against the appointments and criticized council members for their detachment from the commission.

“Go to the next Civil Rights Commission meeting,” resident Brian Wingert implored the City Council. “I’ve been to about the last six or eight and haven’t seen any of you at all. None of you.”

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

