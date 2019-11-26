With vocal dissent, Davenport approves new civil rights commissioners

The Davenport Civil Rights Commission has three new commissioners and another who’s been reappointed.
But the appointments have already generated resistance.
On a 9-1 vote, the City Council approved Tuesday night the appointments of attorney Janelle Swanberg, who served at Iowa Legal Aid; Henry Karp, rabbi emeritus at Davenport’s Temple Emanuel; and Pastor Richard Pokora, former pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Bettendorf. Ruby Mateos, an adjunct professor at Des Moines University and Ph.D. candidate at Capella University, was re-appointed after being named to the commission in April.
The dissenting vote came from Alderman Ray Ambrose, Ward 4, who criticized Mayor Frank Klipsch for appointing members “so late” in his term when Alderman Mike Matson, Ward 7, will be sworn into office in January.
“I just think it’d be fair that Alderman Matson, mayor-elect, would have the opportunity to address this issue when he became mayor,” Ambrose said.
In response, Klipsch said that he followed the process laid out by ordinance. Under chapter 2, section 58 of the Davenport Municipal Code, civil rights commissioners serve terms that begin on Dec. 1 and end two years later on Nov. 30.
Pokora, Karp and Swanberg replace Linda Gilman, Erie Johnson and Michael Liendo, who did not seek reappointment and whose terms expire on Nov. 30, 2019.
The seven-member Civil Rights Commission has been mired in gridlock for almost a year over a dispute about the mayor’s appointment authority when a commission term expires. Three commissioners whose terms ended last November refused to step down when the mayor did not re-appoint them.
The legitimacy of the four commissioners appointed Tuesday has already been questioned. “It’s unclear how this latest round of appointees is legitimate compared to the previous one,” said Dan Foley, Davenport resident. “When we appoint people to the Civil Rights Commission, by the time we read about it in the newspaper it’s already done...There’s no input from the public at all.”
In an interview, Klipsch called his appointees an "all-star team" with personal and professional experience in civil and humans rights.
Resident Brian Wingert thanked Ambrose for voting against the appointments and criticized council members for their detachment from the commission.
“Go to the next Civil Rights Commission meeting,” resident Brian Wingert implored the City Council. “I’ve been to about the last six or eight and haven’t seen any of you at all. None of you.”
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.