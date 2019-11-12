DAVENPORT — Five people who call themselves commissioners of a seven-member commission showed up at City Hall on Tuesday for a routine public meeting.
In most cases, that’s a quorum — the minimum number needed to hold a meeting.
But quorum wasn’t reached at Tuesday’s meeting of the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, according to Director Latrice Lacey.
That’s because there's roughly a dozen people who believe they're legitimate commissioners, and no one’s quite sure who has legal right to the title.
Three people whose terms expired in November 2018 — Susan Greenwalt, Helen Roberson and Clyde Mayfield — contend they remain rightful commissioners. Outgoing Mayor Frank Klipsch later removed four others — Benjamin Hahn, Shylee Garrett, Judy Shawver and Bribriesco-Ledger — who agreed with them. He appointed four people to replace them: Linda Gilman, Michael Liendo, Erie Johnson and Ruby Mateos. Their membership is questioned by others, and their terms expire at the end of the month.
Klipsch has said he plans to name their successors. Ald. Mike Matson was elected mayor last week and will take over in January.
That months-long saga of turnover and uncertainty is bound up in a lawsuit filed by Bribriesco-Ledger, which has been taken up by the Iowa Supreme Court for review.
While that case inches ahead, the commission’s work remains at a standstill. Commissioners who showed up Tuesday said they’re waiting for clarity from city officials or from the courts.
Mateos showed up Tuesday “hoping that something might get done,” she said. “We’ve been like this since April. I think it’s a disservice to the community, and a waste of time for all of us.”
Mayfield, Bribriesco-Ledger, Gaston and Johnson also were present Tuesday. Susan Greenwalt phoned in.
Waiting together around the table, sipping on water as the minutes dragged on, the commissioners had more questions than answers about the stalemate. Some said that elected officials or the courts would have to step in.
Johnson, a commissioner appointed by Klipsch earlier this year, said he does not plan to reapply. Whether or not the commission will be able to hold a meeting in December remains unknown.
So the gridlock continues.
“There’s nobody at this table who can resolve it,” Gaston said. “Here we sit with no clarity about who’s legally a commissioner, what a quorum is and no plan at this point from the city to resolve it.”