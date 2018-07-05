Kenya McMeans was standing with her husband, James, and their children Tuesday night in front of the Rock Island County Courthouse watching the fireworks of Red, White and Boom! when she said she heard a loud cracking noise behind her.
“At first I thought, ‘I know someone’s not shooting,’” McMeans, of Rock Island, said. As she turned, she looked up and saw a large tree limb fall off of one of the 100-year-old oak trees on the courthouse lawn.
“It was like someone took a large Lego, held it in their hand and dropped it from the sky,” she said. “The limb looked as though it was falling in slow motion.
“I didn’t realize how big the limb was. I thought the whole damn tree was coming down.”
The limb landed on Daniel Ortiz Mendoza Sr., 61, of Rock Island, and Lawrence R. Anderson, 72, of Moline.
Mendoza was pronounced dead at the scene, while Anderson was taken to Trinity Rock Island where he was pronounced dead. Among other people who suffered minor injuries was a 21-year-old pregnant woman from East Moline, who later gave birth to a daughter.
After the limb fell, McMeans said, “All of the men took off running, my husband, my daughter’s boyfriend, all the men in the area ran toward the tree to try and move the limb, but they could not. It was too big.
“My sister is a nurse and my daughter is a CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant) and they ran to help,” she said.
There was so blood, “you couldn’t help but see it,” McMeans said, adding that she tried to shield her younger children’s eyes as they walked by to get them away from the scene. “I cried so hard, and I couldn’t cover them from it.”
Mendoza, who was sitting in a chair, was dead, she said. The men worked fiercely to free Anderson who was “underneath the tree.”
“Everybody was scrambling for their kids,” McMeans said. “It was mad chaos and then non-stop screaming.
“I saw little kids’ feet coming from underneath the limb,” she said. “You could not see their bodies.
“I was in shock,” McMeans said. “I couldn’t even sleep. I don’t ever want to see anything like that ever again in my life.”