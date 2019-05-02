A man driving a Mercedes struck and damaged a Burger King restaurant, 2951 Devils Glen Road, Bettendorf, before he took off Thursday afternoon, witnesses said.
No one at the restaurant was injured.
Angelique Campbell, supervisor, said the incident happened about 4:10 p.m.
"He came in and went to the bathroom — he wasn't even going to stop," Campbell said, adding employees stopped him.
The driver left before police and a building inspector for the City of Bettendorf arrived at the scene, Campbell said.
Employees provided police with the car's description and license plate number.
Just inside the damaged area is an indoor children's playground. "There were kids in there at the time," said Campbell, adding that children were on the other side of the area during the impact.