WIU honors two students for aiding shooting victim on Sept. 15
Derek Watts, interim director of Western Illinois University's Office of Public Safety, far right, presents commendation letters to Marcus Sweeten, left, and Joshua Smith, middle, Monday in Macomb, Ill. Both men are resident assistants at Thompson Hall and rendered first aid to the Sept. 15 shooting victim until first responders arrived.

 WIU Visual Production Center

MACOMB, Ill. — Western Illinois University honored two men Monday for their actions in assisting a fellow student who was shot Sept. 15 on the Macomb campus.

According to a WIU news release, school officials recognized Joshua Smith, a sophomore from Crete, Ill., and Marcus Sweeten, a senior from Roodhouse, Ill., for administering “life-saving first aid to the victim until first responders arrived” Sept. 15 at Thompson Hall, the news release said.

Both men are resident assistants in the dorm.

“I remember seeing the gun and hearing it go off and I ran, but something in me told me to go back, so I did. I couldn’t leave the victim there, nor could I leave my residents,” Smith said.

“I felt like I had to do something no matter the consequences to my health. I am glad I went back, but I’m sorry for the situation we faced.”

Both men received letters of commendation Monday as well as patches from WIU’s office of public safety. A letter of appreciation was also presented Monday to all Thompson Hall resident assistants and hall staff for their work on Sept. 15 and the following days.

“The resident assistants and other hall staff in Thompson Hall displayed tremendous calm and professionalism throughout this incident to ensure the safety of their residents. We are pleased to work beside these students,” said Derek Watts, interim director of WIU’s office of public safety.

