A panel will share their research and experiences with food insecurity and mental health during the third annual Food Insecurity Conference hosted by Western Illinois University-Quad-Cities.
The conference will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 22, in Riverfront Hall on the Moline campus. Check-in begins at 9:30 a.m. The event is free to the public, but advanced registration is required by March 15.
This year’s theme is "The Relationship Between Food Insecurity and Mental Health." Speakers are: ACES Distinguished Professor Craig Gundersen, University of Illinois; Melissa Olfert, associate professor of Human Nutrition and Foods, West Virginia University; Charles Bermingham, clinical assistant professor, University of Iowa; Leslie O'Ryan, WIU-QC professor and clinical mental health coordinator; and Ph.D. candidate Mitchell Lingo, University of Iowa.
WIU-QC graduate Cameron Ruiz, of Rock Island, an AmericorpsVISTA volunteer, is organizing the conference.
To register, visit wiu.edu/qc/student_life/pantry or for more information, contact Ruiz at cr-ruiz@wiu.edu or 309-762-9080.