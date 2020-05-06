WIU maintains tuition, room and meal plan costs for 2020-2021 academic year

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Western Illinois University’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday to maintain the 2019-2020 tuition, room and meal plan rates for the 2020-2021 school year for all incoming domestic students.

Western Illinois University has campuses in Macomb and Moline.

The 2020-2021 tuition rate for all incoming domestic undergraduate students will remain at $8,883 annually, or $296.10 per credit hour based on 30 credit hours. Tuition rate for new domestic graduate students will remain at $33.82 per credit hour.

The 2020-2021 room and meal plan for new students will stay at $9,800 (double room rate) per academic year.

The resolution to set 2020-2021 fees for new students failed, so fees for new students have not been set. An emergency meeting to discuss fees will be held at a later date.

The Western Illinois University Cost Guarantee program ensures that undergraduate students will pay the same rate for tuition, fees, room and meal plan for their four years of continuous enrollment. The cost guarantee is also offered to transfer and graduate students.

