WIU names Guiyou Huang as next president

Guiyou Huang was named president of Western Illinois University Monday.

That came after a unanimous vote from WIU’s Board of Trustees. Huang, who had most recently been the president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, becomes WIU’s 12th president, effective Jan. 1.

His salary will up for a vote at the Board’s December meeting.

Polly Radosh, WIU’s board of trustees chair, and Christopher Pynes, faculty senate chair, were co-chairs for the presidential search committee and thanked Greenwood/Asher, the search firm, for their work on the process.

“Nearly 900 surveys were submitted with ratings and feedback for the search committee and trustees. The participation and communication was invaluable and provided important information for the Board to consider when selecting WIU’s 12th president,” Radosh and Pynes said in a news release.

Huang earned his doctorate in English from Texas A&M University at College Station, completed graduate studies in English from Beijing University and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Qufu Normal University in Shandong, China. He also graduated from the Harvard Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, in 2009.