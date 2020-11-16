WIU names Guiyou Huang as next president

Guiyou Huang was named president of Western Illinois University Monday.
That came after a unanimous vote from WIU’s Board of Trustees. Huang, who had most recently been the president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania, becomes WIU’s 12th president, effective Jan. 1.
His salary will up for a vote at the Board’s December meeting.
Polly Radosh, WIU’s board of trustees chair, and Christopher Pynes, faculty senate chair, were co-chairs for the presidential search committee and thanked Greenwood/Asher, the search firm, for their work on the process.
“Nearly 900 surveys were submitted with ratings and feedback for the search committee and trustees. The participation and communication was invaluable and provided important information for the Board to consider when selecting WIU’s 12th president,” Radosh and Pynes said in a news release.
Support Local Journalism
Huang earned his doctorate in English from Texas A&M University at College Station, completed graduate studies in English from Beijing University and obtained his bachelor’s degree from Qufu Normal University in Shandong, China. He also graduated from the Harvard Institute for Management and Leadership in Education, in 2009.
He most recently had served as president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania for about 18 months and had increased freshman inquiries by about 24%, applications by nearly 8% and admits jumped 17%, a WIU news release said.
He had also served as chancellor of Louisiana State University of Alexandria, from January 2017 to June 2019, as well as previous stints at Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont, and St. Thomas University in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Huang called the selection “an honor and a privilege.”
“I appreciate the Board’s and search committee’s confidence in my abilities to lead this great institution, as well as the faculty, staff, students, alumni and many others who took part in the interview process,” Huang said in the news release.
“I am excited to meet everyone in person, to work with the Board, the University and regional communities, and to lead Western Illinois University forward.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.