WIU students will return to classrooms Aug. 24

Western Illinois University will open Aug. 24 with face-to-face instruction in classrooms and measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
At the Friday Board of Trustees teleconference meeting, Interim President Martin Abraham updated trustees about plans for the fall 2020 semester.
“We will be adjusting the numbers of seats in our classrooms to allow for proper social distancing, we are adjusting class schedules so that we do not have back-to-back sessions in the same room, we are encouraging faculty to develop hybrid models that will supplement in-person instruction with virtual content,” Abraham said in a news release.
WIU will purchase face coverings for all faculty, staff, and students, install Plexiglas shields in areas of direct staff/student contact, and install sanitizer stations throughout its campuses.
“We will accommodate faculty and students who have verified medical issues that have concerns with attending in person, and we have decided that we will run our semester straight through until Thanksgiving, and then deliver the remainder of the semester through alternative formats, so that students can remain at home in a safe environment without risk of contracting the virus in advance of the Christmas holiday.”
For students who do not have anywhere to go, or need to take advantage of university facilities, “We will be here and provide access and resources to allow students to successfully finish the semester,” Abraham said.
Additionally, trustees approved the university Fiscal Year 2021 preliminary spending plan of $205.8 million. The plan must be prepared before July 1 for submission to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, the Illinois State Legislature and the governor.
In other action:
The board approved a contract for Abraham to serve as interim president of Western Illinois University from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, or until a new president is named and begins employment at Western. Abraham will receive a base salary of $294,000. The board will review the president’s performance in the spring of 2021, if Abraham remains in the position.
