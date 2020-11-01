 Skip to main content
WIU to interview six finalists for university president at Quad-Cities campus this week
WIU to interview six finalists for university president at Quad-Cities campus this week

042119-qct-big-story-wiu-005a.JPG

Western Illinois University - Quad Cities campus Friday, April 12, 2019, in Moline.

Finalists to be the next president of Western Illinois University will be interviewed Thursday in the Quad-Cities.

WIU’s Board of Trustees will meet in a closed session meeting, starting at 8 a.m., to interview the six finalists to become the 12th president, within the university’s Riverfront Hall at its Moline campus.

The finalists are:

• current interim president Martin Abraham;

• Bahman Ghorashi, former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tennessee Tech University;

• Cady Short-Thompson, provost at Hope College;

• Steve Michael, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles;

• Michael Shonrock, dean of faculty at the Center for Leadership Development, a part of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C.;

• Guiyou Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.

The next president is expected to be announced at WIU’s Dec. 18 board meeting. More information on each candidate is available at wiu.edu/presidentialsearch.

Thursday’s board meeting is slated to end at 7:10 p.m. that day, and the board will remain in closed session to discuss the hiring, according to a weekend WIU news release.

