WIU to interview six finalists for university president at Quad-Cities campus this week

Finalists to be the next president of Western Illinois University will be interviewed Thursday in the Quad-Cities.

WIU’s Board of Trustees will meet in a closed session meeting, starting at 8 a.m., to interview the six finalists to become the 12th president, within the university’s Riverfront Hall at its Moline campus.

The finalists are:

• current interim president Martin Abraham;

• Bahman Ghorashi, former provost and vice president for academic affairs at Tennessee Tech University;

• Cady Short-Thompson, provost at Hope College;

• Steve Michael, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost at Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science in Los Angeles;

• Michael Shonrock, dean of faculty at the Center for Leadership Development, a part of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management in Washington, D.C.;

• Guiyou Huang, president of Edinboro University of Pennsylvania.