An Andrew Wold-owned property in the Village of East Davenport is evacuated and ordered closed by the city after complaints from former tenants.

Yellow signs from the city posted Thursday at 1105 Christie St. and 2200 E. 11th St., warned the public not to enter as the “premises are declared unsafe or unfit for human occupancy.”

The buildings share an owner with the downtown Davenport building that partially collapsed, including a one-story blue building that housed candle and soap store 99 Proof and was previously the location of restaurant Bayside Bistro, which abruptly closed in June 2022.

The two-story building with an 11th Street address earlier this year housed a jewelry store, Versailles Jewelry and Gems. Built in 1858, it was once a saloon, according to county and historic preservation records.

Cracked floor beam, unstable column in basement

City records requested by the Quad-City Times/Dispatch/Argus show the city ordered Wold in April to submit an engineering report on the building’s basement by May 25 to outline structural repairs needed for a floor beam that had “cracked & deflected,” other beams with multiple cracks, a column that had “deflected from its base.” Plus, constant standing water was “causing the support steel columns to rust.”

Wold provided no such report, nor were any permits pulled for structural work on the building, according to records.

Records aren’t clear on the reasons for the evacuation. Inspection logs simply note on June 15 “vacate property.”

Davenport Fire and City inspectors reviewed the property on April 13 to follow up on a complaint from tenant Jessica Kinney, the owner of Versailles Jewelry and Gems.

She moved into a unit above her business in the summer of 2022, she said. There were some problems — a shower and tub weren’t installed until months after she moved in, she said, leaving her to get creative to bathe. When it was installed, it leaked into the jewelry store below, she said. By the fall, she started noticing cracks appearing, and by February, she said, one crack had grown into a “seven-or-eight-foot crack that was wide enough you could put a half-dollar in it,” she said.

The basement, however, was worse. She said it filled with water every time it rained, pouring in through the wall and sounding like a waterfall. She was concerned about rusted supports and a big wooden floor beam that looked like it splintered in half. She warned property management, but said they didn't do anything to fix it.

She asked city inspectors to come take a look at the property, and they did in March. To Kinney’s surprise, they said Wold was not allowed to let anyone live upstairs, she said.

City records show Wold was notified of 27 code violations at the property, including failure to hold a valid rental license, missing drywall or sheetrock, exposed electrical wiring, excessive trash, and structural deterioration in the basement.

She moved out her business in April, she said, and is now reopened at 3018 Rockingham Road.

The most recent building permit pulled for that address, according to online city records, was for electrical work in June 2022, which appeared to both pass and fail inspections. On the failed inspection, the city inspector wrote “breaker blanks, labeling required.”

Bayside Bistro abruptly closes in June 2022

Bayside Bistro owners LaTisha and Darryl Howlett sued Wold in May 2022 in an ongoing case, alleging Wold broke their lease agreement by failing to provide trash services and forcing them to pay utilities for more than just their leased property. Wold, through his attorneys, denied those allegations. A trial is set for the fall in that case.

The Howletts opened Bayside Bistro in 2018 under the previous building owners, Creel Properties, which sold the property to Wold in 2020. That is when problems began, LaTisha Howlett said.

The floor in the center of their dining room bulged upward, she said, and Wold asked the Howletts to pay for the repairs.

Then, she said, the couple discovered they were paying for the utilities for not just the aquamarine-colored Bayside Bistro building but also the two-story building next door. The Howletts said they hired electricians and plumbers/HVAC professionals to assess the building, who determined they were paying for more than their fair share. Wold, in court filings, said the Howletts were receiving payments from Kinney and denied they were paying for more than their own electrical service.

The Howletts stopped paying rent in May, they said, because no other methods were working to get Wold’s attention to make fixes.

After a tense interaction in mid-June with Wold when he came with electrical workers to assess the breakers, the Howletts decided they were done.

They abruptly closed their Davenport restaurant, packed up their things, took down the sign, and left the building by the first of July. They’d just opened a Rock Island location and have continued serving their Louisiana-style food from there.

“I no longer wanted to be in that predicament,” LaTisha Howlett said.

Reporters Thomas Geyer, Sarah Watson and Rachel Cormier contributed to this story.