Dolores Aude stood and surveyed her farmstead Monday as crews and families cleared the remains of three outbuildings leveled by the storms Friday night.

Aude, a 91-year-old who lives east of Welton in rural Clinton County, on Friday packed a lunch bag and a book (to cover her head), to hunker down in the basement ahead of the impending storms.

Her power flickered out, rain and wind lashed the house briefly and then it turned quiet. She thought it was the calm before the storm.

She didn't know yet that all the barns that'd withstood elements since well before her and her family purchased the farmstead in 1964, had been blown away by the brief, high winds.

A voice from the top of the stairs called out to ask if everyone was all right. It was a sheriff's deputy, coming to check after seeing the damage.

She responded that she was all right but wondered to herself why he'd looked in on her in particular.

"I thought, 'he must be checking in on all the old ladies,'" Aude said with a laugh.

It wasn't until later that she could see the splintered remains of the outbuildings where her family used to raise cattle. At the time of the storm, they stored farm equipment.

Despite all that, among her most pressing concerns was how she'd watch that night's Iowa women's basketball Final Four match-up with South Carolina.

Aude's a big women's basketball fan and has zealously followed the season, even keeping stats on the players.

Luckily, her daughter didn't lose power, so she could watch the game. Aude's power came on in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Now, she and her kids are still deciding how to move forward, and whether or how much to rebuild.

It'll involve conversations with insurance and, since Saturday, clearing away the debris. For now, the farm equipment sits out.

And more severe weather is forecasted for Tuesday.

She's among many in eastern Iowa and western Illinois who are cleaning up after Friday's storms tore through the region.

By the latest National Weather Service count, Friday's storms produced at least 16 tornadoes, a number that is expected to rise.

Eleven people reported injuries, including one person in Clinton County who was hospitalized after a house collapsed near Grand Mound. No fatalities have been reported.

The tornado in Clinton County formed over Grand Mound at about 5:50 p.m., reached peak winds of 120 miles per hour, and carved a 17.5-mile-long path. The tornado blew through Charlotte and ended just northwest of the small town. A 10,000-gallon propane tank damaged by the storm prompted an evacuation of a portion of the city, but all residents were allowed to return home Friday night, according to Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker.

Another tornado in the region left a path of damage on the west end of Geneseo. Several businesses and warehouses were damaged or completely destroyed. An auto-body shop, a sanding company, and an apartment complex all saw damage.

But the tornado pulled up just before getting into the center of the city, population 6,500, and no injuries were reported, something the city's mayor, Sean Johnson, is grateful for.

"We were really, really lucky as a community that it lifted up before it entered town," Johnson said.

Several warehouses and industrial businesses saw metal walls and roofing torn off in the storm, which scattered scrap metal across the city. Residents, Johnson said, have been piling the metal on street corners for the city to pick up.

But another bout of severe weather expected on Tuesday concerned officials that high winds could pick up the debris and blow it around. Johnson said Geneseo city officials had made plans to remove it before the storms rolled in.

Johnson praised first responders, who Johnson said went door to door to check on people in the storm's path, especially in the apartment complex that was hit.

"I'm a retired police officer, and I just want to say we take preparedness very seriously," Johnson said.