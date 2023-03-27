Two people sustained injuries early Monday during a shooting in Davenport.

Davenport Police were called just after 2 a.m. to the 1200 block of Myrtle Street to investigate a report of a shooting, where they found two people wounded, Scott County court records show.

The first was shot in the leg and suffered a broken bone as a result, court records state. The injury will require surgery.

The records did not state where the second victim was shot but did indicate she was treated at a hospital, then released.

Scott County authorities have charged Shelia L. Cooper, 33, of Muscatine, in the shootings. She faces a count of willful injury causing serious injury, a count of willful injury causing bodily injury and one count of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Investigators wrote that they think Cooper had a physical fight with the first victim then retrieved a Taurus 9mm pistol from her vehicle and fired it into the air three times, court records state. She then shot the first victim in the leg.

Cooper is accused of then shooting at an occupied vehicle and wounding the second victim.

After she was Mirandized, Cooper admitted to her role in the attack, according to court records. She was free as of Monday afternoon after posting a $10,000 bond, according to the jail website.

Her next court date was not available.