MUSCATINE — No charges have been filed so far in relation to an incident in which a male subject allegedly attacked a female subject with a hatchet at Wild Cat Den State Park on Friday.
According to Capt. Quinn Riess of the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called at about 12:53 p.m. to the upper picnic area of the park to a third party report of a disturbance. The initial investigation indicates that a male and female were involved in a domestic disturbance. Information gathered by responding deputies indicates the male subject attacked or attempted to attack the female subject with a hatchet. Riess reported the female subject suffered injuries during the attack and was transported to Trinity Hospital in Muscatine.
The male subject reportedly fled the scene prior to deputies’ arrival, but was located about an hour later within the park. Riess reports the male subject had fallen approximately 50 feet off a cliff and had suffered significant injuries. He was transported to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
You have free articles remaining.
No charges have been filed because the investigation remains ongoing. The names of the subjects involved are being withheld until the investigation is complete.
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Montpelier Fire/First Responders, Muscatine Fire/Ambulance, Medic Ambulance and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.