Woman charged after stealing Scott County Sheriff's squad

As deputies were looking for her Ina doubled back and began checking the door handles on the police squads and found one that was unlocked.

She tried to escape in the cruiser but struck a parked Dodge Ram. She then tried to drive away again.

Deputies were able to convince her to get out of the vehicle and she was taken into custody. She continued to act irrationally and admitted that she had consumed marijuana that may have been laced with another drug.

Iowa State Patrol Trooper James Lancaster, a drug recognition expert, was called to the scene and while speaking with Ina noticed clues of impairment.

Ina’s family told troopers that she had never had any mental issues that may be affecting her.

Lancaster asked Ina a few questions, and after activating his flashlight, Ina lost focus believing Lancaster was trying to kill her.

Ina made several comments that she believed it was all a large conspiracy and believed the police were going to kill her.

A search warrant for a blood draw was issued. The blood draw was taken at Genesis Medical Center-West Campus, Davenport.